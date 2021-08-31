A vaccine passport system is what Ontario businesses expect
Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a vaccine passport system this week. It should help to curtail the spread of the delta variant. Many businesses, sports leagues, and cultural events are demanding to see whether a potential customer or patron has been vaccinated. The easiest way to do this is via a passport system.
This week cases have continued to rise despite more people in Ontario being vaccinated. Roughly 83 per cent over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a vaccine. For 2 doses the percentage is 76. The last few holdouts need a push to get vaccinated, unless they have medical reasons not to do so. In our area the number of active cases is below 40, with nobody in the ICU. Encouraging news, for an area that has done well throughout this pandemic. Although, we are slightly below average for two doses at 72 per cent.
A vaccine passport system is what Ontario businesses expect
We all want a return to normalcy. A vaccine passport will speed that process up. Hopefully, Ford will select a platform that is easy to use for people to quickly show at the door of businesses or at the gates of sporting events. Attaching the vaccine passport to your OHIP card number seems the most obvious way to proceed using a QR code. A quick response code is a barcode, put in simple terms. A quick scan should show your vaccination status. These passports exist in other jurisdictions. Therefore, Ford would not have to start from scratch. The technology is readily available. And the data already exists in the form of a text to people who have received doses. Its simply moving the data into a readable slightly more advanced QR code.
Chambers of Commerce, including Belleville’s, would welcome a vaccine passport system. They are especially fearful of any type of increased restrictions should cases continue to rise. Businesses are starting to reopen. However, people are hesitant to enter a place of businesses that can not guarantee customer safety because other customers may be unvaccinated or employees are not vaccinated. Safety of customers is paramount.
For schools, the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board has put out an extensive plan regarding vaccinations. All employees must provide proof of vaccination, or documented medical reason for not being vaccinated. If not, testing will be directed by provincial guidance. Just as in other professions or businesses, a few people will object to these guidelines. Using an unvaccinated elementary teacher as an example: They would have to be tested fairly often. If they object to testing then they could take an unpaid leave of absence. That’s their choice.
The counter argument to vaccine passports appears to be rights and freedoms of an individual. In plainer words, its my decision not a governments decision. Yet, we have all been vaccinated since birth in order to attend school with an immunization record. Polio disappeared due to vaccination. Does the right of an individual trump the majority of society who want to see vaccine passports implemented? At the moment nobody is forcing people to become vaccinated but it has become obvious that the will of the majority will make their lives more difficult. The majority is taking a stand, adhere or stay out.
Unfortunately, the unvaccinated scour the internet to support their position. The amount of misinformation from anti-vaccination websites is staggering. Presenting facts to people against vaccines appears to be a waste of time. Their minds have been made up and nothing will change their opinions.
Regardless, a move towards a vaccination passport system is what businesses expect. We are all tired of the pandemic. Anything that will stop community spread is a great investment. The majority of citizens look forward to Ford announcing some type of vaccine passport system.