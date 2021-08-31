A vaccine passport system is what Ontario businesses expect

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a vaccine passport system this week. It should help to curtail the spread of the delta variant. Many businesses, sports leagues, and cultural events are demanding to see whether a potential customer or patron has been vaccinated. The easiest way to do this is via a passport system.

This week cases have continued to rise despite more people in Ontario being vaccinated. Roughly 83 per cent over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a vaccine. For 2 doses the percentage is 76. The last few holdouts need a push to get vaccinated, unless they have medical reasons not to do so. In our area the number of active cases is below 40, with nobody in the ICU. Encouraging news, for an area that has done well throughout this pandemic. Although, we are slightly below average for two doses at 72 per cent.

We all want a return to normalcy. A vaccine passport will speed that process up. Hopefully, Ford will select a platform that is easy to use for people to quickly show at the door of businesses or at the gates of sporting events. Attaching the vaccine passport to your OHIP card number seems the most obvious way to proceed using a QR code. A quick response code is a barcode, put in simple terms. A quick scan should show your vaccination status. These passports exist in other jurisdictions. Therefore, Ford would not have to start from scratch. The technology is readily available. And the data already exists in the form of a text to people who have received doses. Its simply moving the data into a readable slightly more advanced QR code.

Chambers of Commerce, including Belleville’s, would welcome a vaccine passport system. They are especially fearful of any type of increased restrictions should cases continue to rise. Businesses are starting to reopen. However, people are hesitant to enter a place of businesses that can not guarantee customer safety because other customers may be unvaccinated or employees are not vaccinated. Safety of customers is paramount.