Article content The month of May is associated with new beginnings and growth, its colourful and hopeful and lays the groundwork for summer. I’m partial to the month because it is the month of my birth but as the third and last month in the season of spring, I find the month to be invigorating because of its close proximity to longer days of sunlight and warmer weather. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A year into pandemic mental health crisis continues to build Back to video The first week in the month of May is dedicated to Mental Health by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), which is celebrating its 70th year. We’ve demonstrated over the past year the importance that mental health plays on our lives as we’ve lived in a mostly shut down world with little to no access to our lifelines family and friends. We often forget about taking care of our mental health because it isn’t a tactile issue or problem that we can feel or see but mental health plays a very large roll in our overall health. Just last year in May, only a few short months after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a global pandemic in order to help limit the spread Ipsos Public Affairs Annual Health Index survey commissioned by Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) and Addictions and Mental Health Ontario (AMHO) released alarming figures relating to mental health.

Article content At that time, the survey reported that two-thirds of Ontarians (67%) felt that the mental health impacts of the pandemic were going to be serious as well as long lasting. Another three quarters (74%) of those respondents felt that Ontarians were experiencing increased mental health and addiction challenges as a result of COVID-19. And now that we are year into the pandemic, Ontario’s mental health crisis continues to build up. The latest polls released in March of this year by Ontario’s division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), almost 80 per cent of Ontarians believe that a post-pandemic mental health crisis is inevitable as people continue to report never before seen levels of loneliness and despair due to isolation and provincial lockdown measures. The numbers in the recent poll doesn’t surprise many people but seeing the numbers and fully grasping the impact of them are two very different things. And let’s face it the past 14 months have shown us that regardless the lockdowns and safety measures put in place by our government on both the provincial and federal levels and the tireless amounts of hours put in by our frontline workers in hospitals our healthcare system is hanging on by a very frail and fragile thread. While we watch the news and see images of people waiting in long curving lines for either COVID-19 tests or the vaccine we have a constant reminder of the magnitude of the situation that we are currently in.

Article content However, when it comes to mental health and getting help from government funded programs those lines are called waitlists and the number of people on them is hidden. We can’t begin to grasp the severity of the mental health crisis we are in and heading towards because just like mental health we haven’t created a tactile image that represents the issue. We need more government funding for programs so that waiting for help doesn’t mean having to become a statistic that has no face value suffering in silence. Waiting for mental health care should be an obsolete notion, if COVID-19 has taught us anything it’s that getting ahead of the curve isn’t just a goal to aim for it’s a necessity. Hanging precariously in the air is the lives of so many individuals and the government has the knowledge that COVID-19 has strained the health care system so not acting now would be a careless misstep on their part and a devastating calculation for Canadians.

