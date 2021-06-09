ANAF opening patio this weekend

Article content

JANNA MUNKITTRICK-COLTON

ANAF DUKE OF EDINBURGH

The Army Navy Airforce Duke of Edinburgh Unit 201 has survived the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021. Along with the rest of Canada, we were told to close down until things were safer.

Through negotiations with the City of Belleville we will be allowed to open a patio in the alleyway behind the club off McAnnany Street. We will be opening it this coming weekend June 11 and 12.

We will be opening this Friday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Patio hours will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. for the remainder of the summer even if the main lounge is able to reopen.

After we closed our doors we had many donations from members and groups that use our club. We would like to thank them for their generous donations to get us over the hump.

The Army Navy Airforce Duke of Edinbugh Unit 201 has been located at 187 Front St. South since 1932. This veterans’ organization has been in existence since 1840. It is an organization that honours and supports our veterans. If you care or you are related to a veteran you can join us. Just come inside to the bar and inquire, or visit our Facebook page: Army Navy and Airforce Duke of Edinburgh Unit 201 and see what we are up to. Many of our activities are open to everyone; some that aren’t you can pay a small fee and join in. A few are for members only.

Our veterans club is a service club of more than 200 members.

Please wear red on Fridays and support our troops and our thoughts and prayers are with people (which is most) that have been affected by the pandemic.