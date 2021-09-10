This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Belleville Library has many new adult fiction titles

Article content JONATHAN POWELL LIBRARY LINE We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Belleville Library has many new adult fiction titles Back to video Belleville Public Library has many fantastic, new adult fiction titles available in print, audiobook and eBook. With summer winding down, what better time to reconnect with a favourite author or discover a new writer or genre? If you are looking for a fall thriller, try the ever popular Sandra Brown, with her new novel, Blind Tiger. Thatcher Hutton, a war-weary soldier on the way back to his cowboy life, jumps from a moving freight train to avoid trouble and lands in more than he bargained for. Hutton finds himself in a corrupt and crime riddled town, and is soon on the opposite side of a moonshine war. Blind Tiger is available in print, audiobook, and eBook at the library.

Article content Master-of-horror author, Stephen King, steps away from the supernatural, with his new crime thriller, Billy Summers. Billy is a killer for hire and the best in the business. But he’ll do the job only if the target is a truly bad guy. And now Billy wants out. But first there is one last hit. What could possibly go wrong? Billy Summers is available in print at the library. If you are looking for a great new mystery title, try The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny. Within the Québec village of Three Pines, the Chief Inspector Gamache finds his holiday interrupted with a security gig for a visiting professor. When a murder is committed, it falls to Armand Gamache, and his second-in-command, Jean-Guy Beauvoir to investigate the crime as well as an extraordinary popular delusion gripping this small community. The Madness of Crowds is available in print and audiobook at the library. For an imaginative fantasy novel, try The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune. As a Case Worker at the Department in Charge Of Magical Youth, Linus Baker spends his days overseeing the well-being of children in government-sanctioned orphanages. With a new case to visit six dangerous children – a gnome, a sprite, a wyvern, an unidentifiable green blob, a were-Pomeranian, and the Antichrist – Linus must set aside his fears and determine whether or not they’re likely to bring about the end of days. The House in the Cerulean Sea is available in print, audiobook, and eBook at the library.

Article content For a good-natured, inspirational read, try Tracie Peterson’s newest novel, Forever My Own. In 1871, when Kirstin Hallberg returns to her hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, she discovers the brother she long thought dead. Domar begs his sister to not speak of his return to their parents. Caught between her brother’s wishes and the chance to ease her family’s pain, Kirstin doesn’t know which decision is right. Forever My Own is available in print, audiobook, and eBook at the library. Belleville Public Library is still offering its Grab & Go service, where patrons can request up to eight items that will be handpicked by staff based on genre, format and past reading history. This is a great, convenient way of discovering new authors and titles you might like. Visit bellevillelibrary.ca/grab-go to request a Grab & Go book bundle. If you need help with finding materials or want a suggestion on what to read next, stop by the Reader’s Advisory desk or call us at 613-968-6731 extension 2035. Jonathan Powell is the Acting Coordinator of Children’s, Youth & Readers’ Services at Belleville Public Library and John M. Parrott Art Gallery.

