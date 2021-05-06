Climate change must change us

Every Victoria Weekend offers brilliant backyard birding because, beyond warblers and whimbrels passing overhead and spotting cherry and pear trees – diving for drive-through meals of insects within bursting blossoms, guests from all over the Americas check out our cliffside digs. Last Saturday though, as cherry blooms crested and natural confetti swirled, the pear tree close behind it, I wondered what warblers would eat this year and, growing crestfallen, whether we’d even have guests.

Spring arrives earlier most years until that freakish year it doesn’t. So, rising Friday, April 23 I noticed our first blossom before turning to the bathroom mirror… and doing a double-take. Cherry blossoms? On April 23?

On February 28 an American Robin announced its arrival, followed soon after by Grackles and European Starlings. Brown Creepers came next, along with this year’s newest guest; a Wood Thrush. Seeing a rare Bicknell’s Thrush (2020) before spotting the more common one seemed odd. Until I realized the last two springs brought warmer weather in time to spend Easter beneath our canopied bird blind. They’d likely been here before but, until milder weather settled in to get outside and spot them, I hadn’t… like Spring 2018, when April 18 still saw a foot of ice and snow across yards; savagely reflecting burns onto shrubs.

As climate warming hits home, it can discourage. Sure, splendid sunshine is a balm for daunted spirits, and even rains are welcome. Yet, Spring shortens considerably compared to days of yore and shoulder seasons rarely span three months. We’re lucky to have half that before heat and humidity move in and muscle out Spring. At the same time, we’re experiencing raw, reflective moments and some of us, making serious choices as to how our lives unfurl from here. How will this pandemic’s incarceration alter philosophical outcomes… of how we live, and how we wish to translate newfound wisdom into taking care of our planet?

Several journalists offered ideas; sharing information and the journeys of others, like the documentary “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World” (PBS). Understanding some of the impacts on our own country; from Western pine beetle infestations now that winters are no longer cold enough to eradicate them, to glaciers melting at alarming rates, from droughts… to local flood risks, it can seem overwhelming as to what individuals could possibly do to stem disaster. Yet, as I watched Thunberg demonstrate wily willingness… I know we can.

I’m not saying everyone must cease driving or flying, our family was raised supporting military flight long before I understood fuel’s impacts. Choosing trains, walking and bicycling though, makes enormous difference. Just as combatting environmental contamination when in youth, I began highlighting pollution and calling out those who littered, something carried into municipal work as I plucked recyclables from garbage cans and placed them on resistant desks.

David Common of CBC’s Marketplace helped us understand it’s not just a case of minimizing or selecting non-black recyclables amid necessary plastics but, realizing those marked with numbers “1” or “2” are chiefly recycled, whereas higher numbers often languish in landfills… empowering information.

And do we really need more crap from China?

If this period of reflection is to positively impact our lives; whether morality, mindfulness or making a difference, let it include concerted, constructive changes to help combat climate impacts. Because we can change… and change we must.