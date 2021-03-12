





Article content Bridge players love to read about sensational deals. But duplicate players know that even a lowly partscore contract can be exciting. Whether you make +90 or give up -50 can be the difference between a top and a bottom score. In other forms of bridge, the deals I present below would be thought of as boring and insignificant but to the duplicate player these boards are just as exciting as a grand slam or a doubled contract. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Competing for the partscore Back to video ♠ J 9 6 ♥ Q 3 2 ♦ 7 4 ♣ A 7 6 3 2 ♠ A Q 7 5 ♠ 8 3 ♥ A 7 ♥ K 9 8 5 4 ♦ 10 9 8 2 ♦ K Q 6 3 ♣ K 8 5 ♣ 10 4 ♠ K 10 4 2 ♥ J 10 6 ♦ A J 5 ♣ Q J 9 This deal represents a typical partscore battle. Which side will open the bidding? And how will that affect the final result? South is the dealer with East-West vulnerable. Should he open the bidding? This is a very close decision. Let’s suppose for the moment that South has decided to open the bidding since he holds 12 high-card points. With equal length in the minors, he will choose to open one club.

Article content Now turn to West. He has a full opening bid, but what can he do? He can’t make a takeout double since he doesn’t have support for hearts. He can’t overcall because he doesn’t hold a five-card suit. He is frozen out and must pass, awaiting further developments. What will North respond to his partner’s opening bid? In the old days, this would be a simple raise to two clubs but nowadays players have artificial methods of raising minor suits. North may choose to treat his hand as weak and raise to three clubs, preemptively, or he may simply respond with the value bid of one trump. In either case, South will pass his partner’s response and the final contract will have been reached. Neither contract is likely to be successful but since North-South are not vulnerable, they will lose only 50 points a trick. Their maximum loss is likely to be 100 points. What would have happened had South chosen to pass? West would have opened one diamond, East would have responded one heart, West would have rebid one spade, and East would have given preference to two diamonds, ending the auction. This contract appears to have nine easy tricks, so East-West would score +110. In other words, when South opened the bidding, he gained a tactical advantage by reaching a contract that surrendered at most 100 points. Duplicate bridge is a bidder’s game; that is why most players would have opened the South hand. ♠ J 7 4 ♥ Q 3 2 ♦ A K 8 5 2 ♣ 7 4 ♠ Q 10 2 ♠ K 8 3 ♥ A 7 ♥ K J 10 9 6 ♦ Q 9 7 6 4 ♦ J ♣ 8 5 3 ♣ Q J 10 2

Article content ♠ A 9 6 5 ♥ 8 5 4 ♦ 10 3 ♣ A K 9 6 Once again, South is the dealer with East-West vulnerable. South faces the familiar dilemma. Should he open the bidding? He has fewer HCP than last time but he has more quick tricks. Last hand had only one and a half quick tricks; this hand has three full quick tricks. Quick tricks help decide how strong your hand is defensively; they don’t always provide an indication of how strong your hand is offensively. Nonetheless, I suspect that most duplicate players would open this hand. Strike the first blow. After one club from South, North will respond one diamond. East might interject one heart, but this could be very dangerous with this heart holding. After a pass from East, South will rebid one spade and North should content himself with a rebid of one notrump, ending the auction. There is no guarantee of how this will turn out, but in most cases I suspect North will be held to five or six tricks. Suppose South passes. Now nobody has a true opening bid, but in third position, North will open one diamond, for the lead, intending to pass a response in either major. If East decides to bid one heart (this action is less dangerous now since only one opponent has bid), his side may reach one no trump or two hearts. It is difficult to predict the outcome of either contract but I suspect both will be successful. As you can see, the range of scores is not great, something like +120 to -100 for either side. The difference between a top and bottom score can swing on the play of one card or the choice of one bid. These small tactical advantages are fundamental to success at duplicate bridge.

