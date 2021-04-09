Counting in a different context







Playing in a BBO online match with an expert partner and against dangerous opponents, I pick up the following paltry collection in third seat, both sides vulnerable: ♠ Q-J-6 ♥ 10-7-4-3 ♦ K-10-7 ♣ K-10-4. Partner opens with the strong bid in our system – two clubs. It might occur to some players to treat my hand as a balanced positive and respond two notrump. This creates more problems than it solves, however. Placing the strong hand in the dummy, as this decision is likely to do, can only help the opponents defend more accurately since they will see a wealth of the deck's high cards laid out on the table before them. It is better simply to announce a hand of game-going strength with an artificial two diamonds indicating at least enough points to reach game but saying nothing whatsoever about the diamond suit. Even increasing the strength of the responding hand to ♠ K-Q-J-6-4 ♥ Q-7-3 ♦ K-10-7 ♣10-4 would not convince me to respond two spades to partner's two clubs. Partner's most likely rebid will be two notrump, showing 22-24 balanced. I can transfer to spades, placing all declarations in the strong hand and allowing further decisions on slams to be mutually agreed upon.

Article content On this particular deal partner does rebid two notrump, showing 22-24 balanced. I have enough points to explore slam and despite my four-card major, I plan simply to make a power raise with this hand. Flat distribution should steer one away from suit contracts, their being no benefit to my hand from being played in a heart contract. After partner’s two notrump-rebid, therefore, I simply raise to four notrump asking a specific question: do you have a maximum? With 24 points, or a good 23, partner will bid a slam; otherwise, he will sign off in four notrump. You should note that partner has some options over four notrump if he plans to move ahead. Suppose he is dealt a hand such as ♠ A-K-9-6 ♥ K-5 ♦ A-K-2 ♣ A-Q-J-7. He is happy to undertake a slam but it is possible, given his doubleton heart, that a suit contract may be better than a notrump contract. If the hand I invited with held ♠ 7-5-3 ♥ A-5-4 ♦ Q-8-6 ♣ K-9-8-4 there would be only 11 tricks in notrump but 12 tricks in clubs. The strong hand can suggest clubs as a trump suit over partner’s four notrump by bidding five clubs. After the quantitative raise, a suit bid by the opener says, “I am interested in slam. Do we have a 4-4 fit in this suit?” On this occasion, however, opener simply raised to six notrump. This was the layout as he faced the opening lead of the queen of hearts. ♠ Q J 6 ♥ 10 7 4 3 ♦ K 10 7 ♣ K 10 4 ♠ 10 3 ♠ 8 7 5 4 2 ♥ Q J 9 2 ♥ 8 6 ♦ 9 8 6 4 3 ♦ Q 5 ♣ 9 3 ♣ 8 6 5 2 ♠ A K 9 ♥ A K 5 ♦ A J 2 ♣ A Q J 7 There were 11 tricks on top and a two-way finesse in diamonds for the twelfth trick. Of course, that finesse was the last option partner wanted to try. He planned to delay tackling the diamonds until he had more information about the unseen hands.

Article content Partner spotted an extra chance immediately. If the hearts divided 3-3, or indeed if the Q-J of hearts were doubleton, dummy’s ten of hearts would provide the extra trick. To cater to these possibilities, and to help with the count of the hand, declarer ducked the opening lead. West realized that declarer could not have the missing heart spot or he would have won the opening lead and led toward dummy’s ten of hearts for his twelfth trick. Therefore, he exited safely with a low heart at trick two. Next partner cashed the other high heart, noting that the suit had divided 4-2 and he was now left to try to locate the queen of diamonds. Donning his deerstalker cap, he cashed his four club winners, discarding a low spade from dummy. He noted that this suit also divided 4-2 with West discarding two low diamonds. The spade suit came next, partner playing the queen, the ace, and the king. This forced West to discard another diamond, leaving him with two diamonds and the good heart. Partner recounted the distribution. West had shown up with 2=4=5=2 shape and East had revealed 5=2=2=4 shape. Since the diamonds in both hands were known to be 2-2 at this stage, partner simply cashed the ace and king, not relying on a finesse at all. More hands than you can imagine will reach this position where one player’s holding in a particular suit is revealed because you cashed your winners in the side suits.

