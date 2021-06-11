CULTIVATING CREATIVITY: Celebrating our LGBTQ2S+ artists under the rainbow

Article content

FIONA CAMPBELL

QUINTE ARTS COUNCIL

June is Pride month, a time when LGBTQ2S+ communities around the world celebrate the freedom to be themselves. And so the Quinte Arts Council is proud to host the third annual Everyone Under the Rainbow show.

But Pride is about more than just rainbows and parades. Pride month is rooted in a history of oppression, harassment and violence against the LGBTQ2S+ community, and this month’s celebration is an antidote, of sorts, dedicated to uplifting and amplifying LGBTQ2S+ voices, celebrating their culture and supporting LGBTQ2S+ rights.

While the QAC gallery is still closed, we invite you to a celebration of art in a variety of mediums – sculpture, oil, acrylic, collage and digital – that reflects, respects, features and speaks to our LGBTQ2S+ community and allies. Featured artists Luis Cisneros, Sarah Winn, Daniel Fobert, Ella Wagner, Rosyln Dechert and Yuan-Quin Ingrid Kao are displayed in our Gallery Window at 36 Bridge Street East, Belleville. While there are dozens of different pride flags, representing a spectrum of sex, sexuality, attraction, and gender, you’ll find the art displayed under three flags: the six-striped rainbow flag, a symbol of LGBTQ2S+ pride and social movements, the transgender flag and the pansexual flag. Our intention is to foster new connections with artists in our LGBTQ2S+ community in Quinte to provide a safe place for them to showcase and celebrate their art, and provide a safe place for them to be. (We are also hosting a virtual show that is open to submissions throughout the month of June.)