English — not much of it makes any sense

September has arrived and soon the children, teenagers, and young adults will be returning to their educational pursuits. Times have certainly changed since I was a youngster heading off for the first day back to school, and for seniors the times have seen dramatic alterations. Instead of a curriculum that consisted of reading, writing and arithmetic, I suspect they are teaching courses such as: “twittering for toddlers”, “tweets for tots”, and “I am my IPhone”.

This week, I am going to lighten the tone a bit and touch on the subject of the English language. It is no wonder it was so difficult to get a good grade in this subject – I am convinced none of it makes any sense. For example:

• Does it not seem absurd that you can make amends but not one amend – that you comb through the annals of history but not a single annal?

• If you have a bunch of odds and ends and get rid of all but one of them, what do you call it?

• If teachers taught, why did preachers not praught?

• A seamstress and a sewer fell down into a sewer line.

• Since there is no time like the present, I thought it was time to present the present.

• The bandage was wound around the wound.

• I did not object to the object.

• The soldier decided to desert his dessert in the desert.

• There is no ‘egg’ in eggplant, nor ‘ham’ in hamburger and neither ‘apple’ nor ‘pine’ in pineapple.

• The farm was used to produce produce.

• How can I intimate this to my most intimate friend?

• If one goose becomes two geese, why does one moose not become two meese? If the plural of tooth is teeth, why isn’t the plural of booth beeth?

• He could lead if he could only get the lead out.

• They were too close to the door to close it.

• I had to subject the subject to a series of tests.

• When shot at, the dove dove into the bushes.

• How can a slim chance and a fat chance be the same, while a wise man and wise guy are opposites?

• Quicksand can work slowly, boxing rings are square and a guinea pig is neither from Guinea nor is it a pig.

• It is only in the English language that people recite at a play and play at a recital.

• If lawyers are disbarred and clergymen defrocked, does it not follow that electricians can be delighted, musicians denoted, cowboys deranged, models deposed, tree surgeons debarked, and dry cleaners depressed?

If you clip something, are you cutting it or attaching it together? If something is transparent, is it invisible or obvious? The answer, confusingly, could be either one. A “contronym” is a word that has two contradictory meanings, and the English language is full of them. It is also full of homographs — words that are spelled the same, and even often pronounced the same, but mean different things. There is tear (to rip) and tear (as in crying), bass (a type of fish) and bass (a low sound), bat (a piece of sports equipment) and bat (an animal), bow (a type of knot) and bow (to incline) to name a few.