Finding the safe way home

In response to East’s opening bid, West led the six of clubs. This was the correct lead from this holding; leading the ten would have implied holding a doubleton in the suit.

East dealt and opened one club and South overcalled one spade. West made a negative double, showing hearts and a hand that was at least competitive in nature. North jumped directly to four spades, ending the auction.

Readers of this column will recall that I have talked about safe play in the past. Whenever the contract depends on not losing more than one trick in a particular suit, you must determine the safest way to play that suit. Here is another example to add to your playbook.

Staying safe has become a mantra in our COVID-19 era. We are urged to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and socially distance in order to mitigate the effects of the virus.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Declarer inserted the nine, East winning the jack and continuing with the ace. South trumped this and led the five of hearts. West hopped up with the ace and continued with a third club to remove the queen as a potential threat against East.

After ruffing the club, declarer ruffed a heart in dummy and returned to her hand with a low trump to the ace. She was pleased to see both opponents follow. After ruffing the queen of hearts in dummy, declarer drew the last trump with dummy’s queen.

Having lost two tricks, declarer was faced with the task of how to play diamonds for one loser. If the suit broke three-two, there was no problem. Declarer turned her mind toward dealing with a four-one break.

She found the best solution of leading a low diamond from dummy with the intention of playing low from hand. This would succeed against any four-one break in which the singleton was anything but the three-spot.

When East produced the jack of diamonds, declarer followed through with her plan by contributing the four of diamonds from hand. The defenders had no answer to this.

If the jack of diamonds held, East would have to lead a heart or a club, allowing declarer to discard a low diamond from hand and ruff in dummy.

In practice, West overtook the diamond jack with the queen and led the ten of diamonds. But declarer played low from dummy, winning the trick in hand with the king. The marked finesse against West’s diamond nine allowed declarer to score her game-winning trick.

The moral to this story is that you do need to be alert to the dangers of a bad break in a particular suit. Whenever you spot this danger, ask yourself what combination of the cards will allow you to lose no more than one trick in that suit and plan your play accordingly.