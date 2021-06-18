Funny Side Up: Coming soon - A 150-year lifespan
Good news: According to a recent report in Superdupercentenarian Weekly, humans may one day be able to hang onto their mortal coils ( uh…their lives ) until the dusty age of 150. (What is that in metric?) Using a sophisticated apparatus called a dynamic organism state indicator (popularly known as an espresso machine) a group wearing white lab coats in Trinidad and Tobacco, posing as researchers, have determined that the human lifespan can, in effect, be stretched into a second century with the administration of certain metabolic stimulants. The Head of Research, presently based in Port of Spain (nowhere near Spain) Correctional Facility for the Permanently Bewildered (POSCFPB – A Bell Canada Media owned company) was unavailable for immediate comment as he was pinging off padded walls, high on caffeine. When finally tackled to the floor and restrained, the Head was finally available for a comment: “Give me more coffee.”
(Where was I?)
So how will prolonged ageism be accomplished? According to more bogus researchers, within 20 years a 60-year-old might be able to buy a drug that will extend a healthy life by another 90 years plus. It has already been successfully done with animals like worms (which then grow to 70 feet), fruit flies (which double their fruitful lives from 36 hours to 72) , and mice (Have you not seen the movie The Green Mile?)
The concept of living to 150, despite shoddy researcher assertions, does give one pause at the wonderful possibilities in having those extra years to tackle your bucket list:
One benefit of an extended life span is you can now agree to play the game of world-dominating Risk which normally takes about 127 years, not including halfway stoppage time to recover from excessive dice-rolling induced sprained wrists, not to mention watery eyes and a migraine. (I am currently playing the same game started by my grandfather.) Also, I suspect there will be a run on 100,000 piece puzzles.
What would you do if you had extra decades under your belt? (Times up. I’m moving on.) I can see all kinds of extenuating possibilities by the age of 150:
– Men’s clothing would come back into fashion six times before wives burned them in disgust.
– The to-the-floor Rumpelstiltskin beard would result in spikes in personal fall injuries.
– Lawn bowling will surpass soccer as the world’s most popular sport.
– A “hottie” will be redefined as having hot flashes.
– To attract a wider demographic, The Tonight Show will be moved to 4 PM.
– As people outlive Twinkies, the latter will be forced to finally indicate an expiry date.
– Due to hyper-aging, the average 150 year old will be three feet tall with not a single hair on their body, irrespective of gender.
– The official retirement age will be raised to 100, saving the government trillions of dollars in old age pension payments.
-The sale of barcoloungers will sky rocket.
-Contestants on Jeopardy will have higher scores due to extra decades of cramming information.
– Municipal sewer systems will be strained to overflowing by phenomenal increases in people flushing at precisely three in the morning.
– A traditional 130th wedding anniversary will be called Titanium.
– BINGO will become an Olympic event.
– Ear hair electrolysis will be a growth industry – pardon the pun.
– Every homeowner’s first house will eventually become a designated heritage site. Plaques will “sell like hot cakes.” (How did hot cakes ever become the standard for everything?)
– Marriage counsellors will finally outnumber lawyers.
And … on a philosophical level: Patience will no longer be a virtue, but tedious.
Have another day.