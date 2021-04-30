





Article content A few years ago, I learned something about making popcorn. By mistake, I set the microwave to 40 minutes instead 4 (they should have a Smart microwave that tells you when you put something stupid in like your laundry or put something on for too long, like this sentence is too long for a parenthesis) and went into the basement. Oh – by the way – I did my laundry once (Before you interrupt and say, “Congratulations,” let me finish) and found out I had left my wallet in there. So, having the sense of plywood, I tried to dry it out in the microwave. It came out looking like hot, steaming, shrivelled beef jerky. (Okay, back to over-nuked popcorn.) After the microwave set off an alarm I had never heard before – like a nuclear sub preparing to dive – I moseyed back to the kitchen to a smell that still lingers in my nostrils, from a long time ago, far, far away followed by the Star Wars logo shrinking in front of a field of stars (Okay, forget the last 14 words.) Anyway, when I opened the microwave door, a puff of black smoke floated out and lingered in front of my face, like it had intelligence (the cloud, obviously not my face.) as if to suggest, Thanks for giving me life, Daddy. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Funny Side Up: Do’s and don’ts of making popcorn Back to video

Article content I know the cloud is still out there because I recognize it in photos taken by air force pilots across the world, labelled as a UFO – an Unidentified Flying Orville (Redenbacher’s.) The lesson here: Do not over-nuke your popcorn because you will destroy all of its inherent excellent whole grain fiber and polyphenols which are plant compounds that act as antioxidants in aiding our body in ridding itself of free radicals and toxins that can cause cellular damage and, ultimately, chronic illnesses by helping remove cholesterol from the body, thereby increasing cardiovascular heart health. (Thank goodness for cut and paste.) Instead, you will unleash a new life form so dark and mysterious that Stephen King (who ran out of topics to write about 23 years ago) will use it as an evil entity in his next (weekly) book. According to the Food and Drug Administration (a Bell Canada subsidiary, and why do they clump food and drugs together unless it has something to do with getting the munchies? ) a single serving of popcorn not only contains over 70 percent of the RDA of whole grains, it also packs more polyphenols per serving than fresh corn or any fruit, unless you add butter (that has 123,536 calories per serving) and any number of artificial toppings containing 1,364,240 milligrams of sodium that will cause you to drop dead by the time the sports event you are watching is over (unless that cloud I created comes back and smothers you in your barcolounger.)

Article content So, how do you know if the popcorn you are eating is good for you or not? In short: No good: Theater pop corn (Why does spell-check accept it as both one word and two?): Jumbo-sized servings, which cause you to gain 20 pounds before the movie is over, may leave you stuck in your seat such that the fire department is called in with jaws of life to remove you. Home brand microwave instant popcorn: Because, as I said, of the risk of evil cloud formation. Good: The healthiest popcorn option is air-popped. By making it yourself instead of nuking it in the microwave, you can fully control what goes in it – like a sprinkle of beer. And what is air-popped? I have no idea. Go look it up. (Do I have to do everything for you?)

