





Share this Story: Funny Side Up: Elon Musk; I just like to say his name

Funny Side Up: Elon Musk; I just like to say his name

Article content Elon Musk – what a fabulous name for a manly cologne; it dredges up images of an unshaven hewer of trees, lumbering (pun alert) through a forest with his massive axe thrown over his shoulder, perhaps even talking to the mighty oaks. No wonder his first name is Jewish for “tree.” (Where was I?) Simply by virtue of his lobbing- a -grenade news announcements, I find him weird. For me, Musk is like Marilyn Manson as the richest person in the world, but having more brain cells than plywood. He is clearly the Henry Ford of our day. Manson I would file in the category of Pee Wee Herman. (Where was I?) We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Funny Side Up: Elon Musk; I just like to say his name Back to video To wit, the latest ditty/headline: “Elon Musk to Give $100 Million to the First Person Who Can Create Climate-Saving Technology,” on Twitter, the platform of choice of the stupidly rich nuthatches and ex-presidents. Musk chirped he would donate cha-ching for effective carbon capture designs, with details to come at a later date (meaning he was kidding and never thought anyone would succeed, and he won’t pay up.)

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Journalists never fail to mention when using his name that he is the (sometimes) richest person in the world, always neck and neck with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Seconds after the last announcement, Bezos reclaimed the title, according to Forbes’ “Mine is Bigger than Yours List.” You must understand that with organic life forms of this garish amplitude, even their burping can affect the stock market to the extent that they gain or lose 20 billion instantly (until the next body expulsion.) On January 7, Musk asked his followers for ways to “donate money that really make a difference.” (Feeding the poor, I suppose, is a non-starter.) Whatever the (sometimes) richest being in the Andromeda galaxy announces to the media is always accompanied with a photo of the enigmatic Musk always in a bow tie and tux, looking like a really bad candidate for the next James Bond. The main story is then always followed by “related” shockers like: “Musk girlfriend Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes (as in baked on) has revealed (which is a word that sounds like we give a hoot) her 5-month-old son with Elon Musk is ‘Into radical art: He just actually is.’” (If she means he scribbles on walls with permanent markers, we’ve all been there. I weep for the future of journalism)” or “Elon Musk moves to Texas to learn how to line dance.” Honestly I haven’t yet figured this guy out. He’s not a geek. But he’s not Clint Eastwood either. Curtailing carbon dioxide emitted by burning fossil fuels is important in the fight against climate change (I read, too, you know?) I think you can achieve the same effect by keeping all cows from farting once a day (where do I claim my $100 million?)

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content What worthy piece of…uh…journalism, would be…uh…worthy…without a pretentious quotation from an expert body? I quote: “While carbon dioxide is less abundant and less powerful than water vapor on a molecule per molecule basis, it absorbs wavelengths of thermal energy that water vapor does not, which means it adds to the greenhouse effect in a unique way,” according to the National Rifle Association, who have nothing to do with it but managed to butt (pun alert) into the conversation, anyway. I wonder if there is a prize for being richest person on the world. Wouldn’t that be ironic? That would be like an athlete winning a Most Awards Award on top of winning most awards. (I am now going to a dairy farm, to do a special squeezing study on cows.)

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville