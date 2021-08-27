Funny Side Up: Lament of the wannabe farmer who never was
Article content
Lately, in the sun loving last third of my life (Obscure enough for you?) I have been thinking about how nice it would have been to have been that which I have not been. (Sorry, I got all tangled in illiteracy there, and I need to check on my boiling water kettle so I don’t have time to fix the latter –the illiteracy not the water kettle.) I have always had an admiration for tillers of the land. I have always wanted to walk around pensively looking up at the sky for weather changes while having a long strand of straw dangling in the corner of my mouth (Do farmers still do that, and where do I go to buy straw?)
Advertisement
Article content
I can see myself sitting on a fence post, waxing philosophically with another farmer about how the crops are doing and solving world problems with common sense. Then step off into a pile of manure. If I had been a farmer, here is a list of yays and nays for animals on my acreage:
Funny Side Up: Lament of the wannabe farmer who never was Back to video
Yays: Chickens: Numero uno on my list of farm denizens. I love eggs; what is there not to admire about a bird that lays you a nice present every morning (not the kind my cat leaves me in her litter box that has displaced me in the master bathroom bath tub-driven me like a pariah into the basement shower.) Also, chickens have the digestive system of worms — a straight line from their beaks to their butts. How cool is that? (Errata: Please note that worms do not have beaks.) And by chickens, I mean only roosters. As I have been told by (for some weird reason, smirking) farmers — rooster eggs are far rarer than that of hens, so the eggs have far greater street value, comparable to Faberge eggs. (When’s the last time you saw a rooster egg?)
Mules: so I can make “mulled” wine.
Rhinos: To keep people off my land.
Hippos: To keep people out of my watering hole.
Camels: Everybody has smiley alpacas, so I would go with aless watering required pachyderm.
Goats: Any animal that uses its head (especially to butt) is tops in my book (but then what do I know?)
Cows: Not for the meat unless I got that species I hear are called tofu cattle. I would feed them soya meal so they give soya milk.
One burrowing pig: So I don’t miss any truffles buried on my land.
Advertisement
Article content
Nays:
Horses (pardon the pun): Any animal that is taller than me on all fours (the horse not me) scares me.
Geese: They are the curmudgeons of the animal world; nice way of saying “nuts.” I know a farmer who calls his gaggle “killer geese” -no more amiable than their curmudgeon cousin Canada Geese.
Okay, onto vegetables: Far too many to choose from, so I would only cultivate one type –arugala because I don’t know what that is and can’t spell it. Also, as a conversation piece: One partridge in a pear tree.
I am told that Iwould have to rotate my crops. I assume it is for geometric reasons. Instead, I would just relocate the farm house around the property regularly. I also would have a traditional barn raising. I would buy a very small barn and raise it until it was really big (No fool I, eh?)
In lamentation, I am presently cultivating one stalkof corn in my backyard just so I can call it a corn field. I plan on inviting my friends (when I have any) to come out back and wax philosophically in my corn field.
Have another day.