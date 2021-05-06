Funny Side Up: My audition for Canada Has Talent
Article content
Every 10 years, I like to take stock of my life; you know, see where I can improve myself. Then, I ask myself the probing philosophical question, “What can I now try that is really, really stupid?” Then I do it. My only rule is it should not be physically threatening like bungie jumping from a jumbo jet at 30,000 ft.
-20 years ago, I decided to do weekly stand-up comedy: Death by public speaking.
Funny Side Up: My audition for Canada Has Talent Back to video
-10 years ago, it was auditioning in Montreal for Canada Has Talent. (I don’t hear any champagne popping…Fine.) I admit, I wanted to see the inner machinations of a talent search franchise that makes dreams come true.
Once I decided I would apply, I had to settle on a talent to display. If I had my druthers, I would have performed my ability to make three simultaneous facial movements: Wiggle my ears, cross my eyes in opposite directions and click my tongue to sound like a working toilet plunger. But, I didn’t want to overwhelm the judges (or have them call Security.) I settled on singing a song that I wrote. Next, I needed a stage name. I settled on Vic Shoebox. You know, like polished. (Never mind.) Here is the background scoop:
Advertisement
Article content
After filing an application online, I promptly received an email that said I had a 4 p.m. time slot.
“Great,” I thought, “I’ll be out of there by 4:03.”
As I was walking up to the building, people were walking out wearing large numbered stickers on their chests and babbling with excitement over their auditions. I snickered to myself over how zoned-out they were, forgetting to remove the stickers in public.
I arrived at 3:15 to see a lineup that seemed to consist of Montreal’s entire population. I called my wife.“Honey, I think I won’t be home until at least midnight.”
She replied, “Why don’t you tell them that you have a four o’clock appointment?”
I faced the zigzag rows of humankind and held the cell away from me and shouted, “THEY ALL HAVE A FOUR O’CLOCK APPOINTMENT!”
My wife said, “Who’s in charge there? Demand to see the manager.”
“Yes, how dare they not honour my appointment?”
She wished me luck and hung up.
I expected the crowd to be well seasoned with clowns, sword-swallowers and Michael Jackson impersonators. There was none of that, just a ton of normal looking Canadians (which is redundant.)
At 3:30 we all started marching up in little shuffling steps like Munchkins. To my surprise, the main door opened on the button at 4 p.m. and we all started to flow into a grand waiting hall.
The contestants were drawn into a tight line against the wall and encouraged to keep moving forward as a dozen seated registrars handed out the long numbered stickers, which we were ordered to paste onto our chests. We then were ordered to sit down. (More orders than a
Advertisement
Article content
McDonalds at lunch time.) Within a few minutes, an emcee asked the first 100 registered to step forward and line up in numerical order. (We all stared at each other’s chests.)
The emcee then said, “Singers to the left, dancers in the middle, everyone else to the right.”
All 100 people rolled to the left. I thought I felt the room tilt. Right, all singers and me. That act with the three facial moves was looking good at that moment.
Long story short, I sang a ballad called, Brown Eyes, Brown Hair to a lady judge with blonde hair and blue eyes. (I should have improvised.)
When I got home, I realized I still had the numbered sticker across my chest.