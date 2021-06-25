Funny Side Up: PITA and the Invisible Man

Apart from the obvious Alcatraz-lock-downs, I have some personal take-aways with this preposterous pandemic which appears to “keep on giving.” For one, the other day (yet another way of saying I don’t remember when exactly,) I noticed my reflection in a Sobey’s window; mask, baseball cap (Montreal Canadians logo, naturally) and dark sunglasses. I looked like the Invisible Man lined up for food shopping. Then I thought , Geez, you can’t tell the neighbour from a bank robber anymore. And I am somewhat jaded with every passer-by crossing the street during my daily walks, like I was radioactive. Yeah, this pandemic is a PITA.

I am not a conspiratorialist (Is that even a real word?) but I believe inextricably (which is a real word) that the media is paid a nickel every time they use the word COVID. Did you know that Pfizer has the copyright for the word COVID? (Okay, maybe I am a conspiratorialist.) So, like my fellow alarmists fed up to the gills with hearing the C-word in every friggin’ sentence, be it in news, sports or weather reports, I have coined a new term for the freedom squelching virus: PITA – Pain In The Ass. And when did we stop calling it CORONA?

On the plus side, being the Invisible Man, I love making faces at pedestrians, sticking out my tongue inside my mask (tasting stale fabric) and crossing my eyes. (I don’t have a life.) I must remember not to do that once the mandatory mask rule is lifted. (That would be rude.) Also, I am going to miss not shaving or not brushing my teeth after having onions for lunch. (To be fair, even before COVID, people still crossed the street when I had onions for lunch.) Actually, I will miss not being invisible. Okay, in my defence, there are a lot of people like me out there: Anti-social curmudgeons who have not experienced too much of a change in their lifestyle during PITA.

On the downside, my previously active rock and roll band has been mothballed for the duration and, as a result, due to lack of practice, my singing voice has dropped two octaves (Horrors!) On the plus side, I have added several Barry White tunes to my repertoire; a lot of, “Oh baby. Oh baby,” sung practicing in front of my bathroom mirror. (My wife is deeply concerned as she has no idea what is going on in there.) And don’t even ask me how my Slim Whitman calibre yodeling has degenerated to that of a foghorn with laryngitis. Oh, PITA, how mercilessly cruel thou art.

The other day (not the same other day, not that it makes a difference) I couldn’t find my eye glasses so (being invisible anyway) I went for my walk wearing my custom prescription lens tinted snorkeling mask. No one would have noticed the snorkel with the officially recognized red and white “diver down” flag sticking out of my PITA mask had I not drawn unnecessary attention to myself by completing the dipping ensemble with swimming fins and my Incredible Hulk water wings. (Have I mentioned I don’t have a life?) On the same side-bar, it turns out that a snorkel is actually a wonderful accessory for a PITA mask – easier breathing with no fogging of glasses when you walk into an air conditioned space.

Bonus parting tip: If you feel, like many people do, that the mandatory nose and mouth cover is impersonal, have a picture of the lower half of your face with a nice friendly smile silk screened onto a mask. (I give you that good advice, free of charge.) Have another day.