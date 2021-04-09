Funny side Up: The final frontier in Star Trek spin-offs?

A retired Kirk (played by William Shatner because he will take any role given to him, judging by his list of sketchy credits. I hear he is considering doing weather reports for CBC Radio. Ignore this extra closing parenthesis)) opens a bar on a space station filled with alien regulars (from all previous Trek productions, so producers save on costumes and make-up.) Story lines revolve around clients rolling in with their problems. You can even bring back old series regulars in guest spots. (Sort of like a Cheers in space. Okay, it is exactly a Cheers in space; after all, Gene Rodenberry said the original Star Trek was a Wagon Train to the stars.)

Paramount Studios (a Bell Canada company) has just announced it is producing a new TV series called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. (What was not strange about the other ones?) There does not appear to be, in actuality, a final frontier in Star Trek spin-offs. To date, I count nine TV series (including two cartoons) and 13 movies, including reboots of reboots of reboots. (I don’t know what that means.) There has been so much squeezing of the proverbial golden goose, the produce borders on Star Drek. So…What does Paramount do when it runs out of Star Trek sequels? (I’m glad you asked.) I suggest they actually go where no one in the Studio has gone before – a sitcom. Here are my suggestions:

In the pilot, Uhura (by then married to Kirk for 30 years) suddenly presents him with divorce papers. Hell, you can even have Kelsey Grammar as Kirk’s frustrated psychiatrist lamenting over a love interest. (Too opportunistic?)

If the Star Trek and Star Wars (which could also afford to lighten up a little) franchisers can come to an amiable agreement, you can have Luke Skywalker…uh…walk in. What fun. Outside of Comicons, neither series has ever really made fun of itself (Except for the episode about tribbles.)

The Borg Hillbillies:

Not all life forms assimilated by the collective work well with the other zombies. Two hicks are absorbed and drive the rest of the Borg nuts with their yokel behavior. I hear the original actor who played Jethro in the Beverley Hillbillies is staging a come-back.

Worf and Mindy:

A rambunctious, teenage Worf steals a shuttlecraft and crash lands on Earth where he meets and falls in love with a girl named Mindy. In the pilot, she brings her warty beau to meet her parents at their house for dinner. The parents are appalled by his atrocious table manners and doubly turned off when he leaves in the rain, and they see him stooping on their front lawn to snack on worms – a Klingon delicacy.

Starfleet Academy:

A sure hit; a type of Animal House that takes place in the mid-22nd century. Cadet Jean Luc Picard is president of an Academy fraternity – Beta Gamma Phi – and, in the pilot, he plays tricks on potential new members, like reprogramming the replicator to put 5 alarm chili in the shepherd’s pie and mud in the coffee. For authenticity of the main character, Picard’s lines are in French with English sub-titles.

Q & A:

When he is not driving the crew of the Enterprise (Next Generation) crazy with his antics, Q is at home with his wife A (short for Alice.) She has little tolerance for his blustery egotistical behaviour and nonsensical schemes. (Okay, it’s a rip-off of the old TV show the Honeymooners.)

(I am presently working on outlines for Everybody Loves Romulans, Two and a Half Ferengis, and Young Spock – Boy Meets World.)

Live long and prosper.