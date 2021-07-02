Funny Side Up: The “ins” and “outs” of sneezing
Do you have recurring sneezing fits where you go in a row, for like 20 times consecutively?
Do you sneeze when you step outside into bright sunlight? Why are you telling me? Do I look like a doctor? Actually, up to 35 per cent of people have what is called photic sneeze reflex (When did this hack’s nook become a medical column?) Okay, I am not making this up; it’s called Autosomal Compelling Helio-ophthalmic Outburst syndrome (ACHOO) and was first coined by the German nose specialist Dr. Gesundheit. (Why anyone would choose to specialize in German noses, I’ll never know.)
Every so often – defined by very precise Greenwich Mean Time standards as, “a few days give or take”- I suffer a two-minute avalanche of inhumanly loud, repeating sinus abductions. They are followed by a sharp pain in my gut and a headache from laughing too hard at myself, causing me to fall over while holding my stomach, and hitting my head on my desk. (Who says there are no side-effects?) Each of my sneezes begins with an unexpected thunderous crack which leaves my cat clinging to the ceiling on all four sets of claws. (Come to think of it, how come cats don’t sneeze?) My rhino-eruptions s are like atomic bombs going off, the difference being that the only fallout is saturated sleeves (mostly my own, God forbid.)
And why do we close our eyes when we sneeze? (I’m glad you asked.) Simple:
Upper eyelid muscles that control the opening and closing – called the orbicularis oculi and levator palpebrae superioris – are connected to your diaphragm muscle above the stomach. So when you sneeze, the latter muscle pulls down like a trap-door lever on the former(s) causing a synchronized closure. (I could be wrong, as I made it all up.)
Also, to deep-six an urban myth, leaving your eyes open while you sneeze will not cause your eyes to pop out of your head. It will however make you look, to any passing observer, like a complete idiot. Take a selfie and prove it to yourself (Then wipe off the cell phone.)
Sneezing is a clean-up mechanism your body uses to clear the nose of irritating foreign matter such as pollen, dust or that AAA battery you stuck up there when you were a kid. (My mother always swore she saw a little bright light start up in my nostril whenever I sneezed.)
It is interesting to note what happens when we sneeze (Okay, it’s not but we’ve come this far.):
When a foreign particle enters your nose, the tiny hairs you are too squeamish to tweeze, sense the invasion and transmit an electric signal to your brain saying, “Houston, this is Alpha. We have an Unidentified Particle Stimulation (UPS.) Red alert. SOS – Send Obliterating Sneeze.”
(Nostril hairs are very big on using acronyms.) Your diaphragm muscle prepares to pull the lever; the eyes shut, the tongue moves to the roof of the mouth, and your cat runs for the hills. All of this happens in seconds.
Another fun fact: In 2012, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania discovered that sneezing is the nose’s way to “reset” the cells that line the inside of your nose. A sneeze reboots
the whole nasal environment. (Homework: Write a paper on how other propulsion systems of the human body reboot. Discuss.)
Okay, back to why some people sneeze multiple times: After extensive/expensive tax-payer funded studies, researchers have no idea why some people sneeze multiple times, so I will offer one free of charge: Your sneezes aren’t as strong as a person who only sneezes once. Clearly, the UPS invaders are still up there.