Getting older doesn't necessarily mean becoming frail

The Canadian Frailty Network defines frailty as a medical condition of reduced function and health in older individuals. Getting older does not necessarily mean someone is frail, but it does increase the odds of developing multiple medical conditions and frailty. Things like inactivity, poor nutrition, and social isolation or loneliness, and multiple medications contribute to frailty.

When you are frail, your body does not have the ability to cope with minor illnesses that would normally have minimal impact if you were healthy. With frailty, these minor stressors may trigger rapid and dramatic deterioration. Older adults living with frailty are more susceptible to large declines in health from minor illnesses such as the flu or adverse events like falls.

The risk of becoming frail increases with age, but the two are not the same. Those living with frailty are at higher risk for deterioration of their health and death than what is expected based on their age alone. I touched on this subject back in March, but with the advent of warm weather and the opportunity to be outdoors, I wanted to reiterate some of the ways that activity can help you avoid frailty.

Older adults living sedentary (inactive) life style are at greater risk of becoming frail. Some impacts of inactivity:

– Loss of muscle, decline in bone mass and degenerative changes in joints

– Increased risk of falls and fractures

– Long term negative impacts on cardiovascular and respiratory disease

– Increased risk of cognitive decline

– Associated with increased disability and premature death

Older adults should reduce their amount of sedentary time, such as prolonged sitting, watching TV, and computer use in order to reduce their health risks and frailty.

Staying physically and mentally active combined with good nutrition is one of the best ways to stay mobile, strong, and healthy into old age. The benefits of physical and cognitive activities: