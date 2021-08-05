There was a lot riding on County roads as we neared the knoll just past Waupoos, for we hadn’t gathered with anyone socially since Christmas 2019. That was when we hosted Boxing Day, before the pandemic overtook our social lives, a little longer than we tend to think given Canadians generally hibernate through deep winter.

Article content

Family health overtook by Ground Hog Day, and by the time COVID-19 closed our cabin doors we’d already spent the season more quietly than usual.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Getting out at last Back to video

Nineteen long months with no one to mingle with but each other; an accumulation of angst all of us have endured (and if somehow not, lucky you for most of my peers would swiftly agree). Timing of this enticing entertainment couldn’t have been better as we loped up the hillside lane that loops past the church…a birthday among us; primed for County fun. And fun we had amid orchards and vineyards, historic barns and limestone cottage as the County Cider Company enthusiastically hosted this event, manager/cider maker Jenifer Dean going the extra mile to ensure my sulphite sensitivities safe.

Annie Baldwin beamed as we arrived; the Cider House team was eager and excited to see us as we were to see them. Diane cheerfully escorted us to our individual safety zones where, double-vaxxed and dutifully discrete, our double dates set seats up overlooking Smith Bay and Waupoos Island; my reclining device sliding in like everyone else’s chairs–a blending treat in itself. It didn’t last… I promptly tipped an open can of cider squarely into my lap and stood, chagrined and sopping as my chum announced my name and city…as the evening’s opening act. Women travel with nearly everything though, so, out came sunny, absorbent towels, summer whites now dirtied and fun officially underway. Still, it felt strange to see so many pods of people milling about amid vineyards and complexes; tourists and locals alike exhibiting varying degrees of COVID comfort as stages of restrictions lift. Most wore masks throughout and hosts were impeccably safe and supportive; entrepreneurial partnerships like these offering ideal reboot engagements against a backdrop of vintage vistas… heritage hollyhocks and languid leisure waving.