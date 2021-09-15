This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The Gift from the Heart initiative started in 2008 from the office of the founder Bev Woods as a day to provide free preventative oral healthcare to our vulnerable residents. Bev reached out to her colleagues that also owned their own dental hygiene offices to ask them to join her. What started with 16 offices in Ontario has now grown to a National Day of Giving with over 300 locations and almost 2500 registered dental hygienists opening their offices and hearts to provide free preventive services to their communities. To date they have given over 1.4 million dollars of preventive oral healthcare in 14 years.

Article content May 2021, Statistics Canada reported that 129,000 full-time jobs were lost, along with an additional 78,000 part-time positions. August 13, 2020, the CDC published an article Oral Health and COVID-19: Increasing the Need for Prevention and Access, making it clear that oral health is part of overall health and well-being. The mouth is indispensable to eating, speaking, smiling, and quality of life. The most prevalent oral conditions are dental caries and periodontal diseases, and they are largely preventable. Yet more and more Canadians are not able to access services due to finances, fear, rejection of their current insurance plan and mobility. They meet the needs of our residents where they are at and form relationships and trust before treatment. They look for solutions to complete the circle of treatment, like their Free Dental Day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gift from the Heart initiative grows into National Day of Giving Back to video GFTH is working to remove these barriers with their outreach community cruiser that is traveling throughout HPE and Northumberland counties to get to those who face these barriers. GFTH is a locally based non-profit charity operated solely by volunteers, funding comes from grants and donations. The goal for 2022 is to add to our fleet with a Full Service Outreach Dental Trailer, equipped with a team of oral healthcare professionals to provide dental hygiene services and emergency dental care that will lessen the already overburdened stress on our hospitals. Gift from the Heart is looking for an experienced individual to join our fundraising team as a Grant Writer. In addition to researching and writing grant proposals on behalf of the non-profit organization, you will be in charge of maintaining a grants calendar to monitor the application process and keep track of various deadlines. You should feel comfortable reaching out to institutional and potential donors, as well as communicating with company leaders regarding their financial needs. The ideal candidate is someone who will be able to enthusiastically help our organization attain the donations it needs to serve the community.

Article content Other opportunities to choose from include: Community Care Central Hastings is seeking volunteer to deliver meals to seniors in their homes weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Volunteers must have their own vehicle, time commitment can be weekly, bi weekly or monthly Central Hastings Support Network is currently seeking volunteers to drive clients to appointments. Locations can be both local or long distance including Kingston or Toronto. Drivers use their own vehicles and receive re-imbursement through a pre determined fee. VON Community Care Quinte West requires volunteer drivers to take clients to appointments both locally and long distance. Volunteers will use their own vehicle to provide service to clients reimbursement provided. They are also seeking volunteers to assist with the Meals on Wheels program in Trenton area, meals are delivered Monday to Friday from 11:30 to 1:00 pm The Trenton Golden Hawks are seeking volunteers to sell 50/50 tickets during home games. Duties include walking through crowd selling tickets to fans in the seats as well as in the arena lobby during intermission. Community Development Council is seeking volunteers to assist with the weekly Good Food Box Program. Volunteers will assist with unloading of food to pack food hampers and load completed hampers in delivery vehicles. Must be able to lift 50lbs. Big Brothers Big Sisters HPE is currently seeking volunteers interested in joining their Board of Directors. Members ensure the governance and direction of the agency while working with the Executive Director to grow and enhancing programing to children and youth in H&PEC. Meetings take place 8 to 10 times per year.

Article content Gleaners Food Bank requires the following positions: Volunteer Packers Volunteers are currently required to assist in packing food hampers and stocking shelves. Training provided all safety precautions are followed. Volunteers are also required to assist with distributing hampers to clients. Volunteer drivers are required to assist in picking up donations from local grocery stores & community food drives Intake volunteers Taking orders from clients, over the phone. Setting up pick up times and options. Completing intake process with new clients VIQ is currently seeking individuals interested in volunteering at Charity Bingos. Duties include calling back Bingos, assisting with payouts and monitoring games. Both Matinee and Main Bingo time slots are available. If you are 16 years of age or older and are interested in supporting Charity organizations, please contact. All safety protocols are strictly followed. Ontario Genealogy Society Quinte Branch are in a desperate need for a Treasurer. The job only entails a few hours per month. Basic computer skills and knowledge of MS Office are prerequisites. Training on specific applications provided. The Treasurer is a member of our Council, and works within a team environment. Other positions required include Secretary, Newsletter Editor, Indexing Coordinator Prince Edward County Community Care for Seniors is looking for new volunteers to deliver hot Meals on Wheels to seniors in Prince Edward. Delivery takes place between 11:30am and 12:30pm, Monday to Friday. All required safety measures are in place.

Article content Community Care for Seniors Prince Edward County is looking for volunteers to perform COVID-19 Screening Calls for Meals on Wheels and the Footcare programs. Meals on Wheels calls would be made between 9-11a.m. the morning of delivery and the Footcare clients would receive a call the day prior to the client’s appointment by 3:00p.m. The calls would be made Monday through Friday and can be made from home. Volunteer & Information Quinte refers volunteers to more than 275 agencies throughout Hastings and Prince Edward counties. We are currently recruiting volunteers to fulfil the needs of our community. Please contact 613-969-8862 or visit our website at www.viq.ca for more information volunteer opportunities and “Help Us Help Others.” VIQ is a United Way Member Agency.

