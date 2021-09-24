With a maelstrom of medical issues facing loved ones, and massive misconceptions and mistake-free attitudes blocking access to critical healthcare when we need it most; a cruelly common complaint across this community, I was on sleep-deprived stun and recently took a week to rest.

Article content

Some days it’s difficult to put one foot in front of the other – those harsh days when another cold heart kicks the last one out from under us. But in the midst of it, came compassion.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Good Samaritans help us surface Back to video

Mum watched worriedly from the window, urging Dad not to move until she arrived but still, he rose… and fell. Racing outside she recounted vainly trying to lift him, his body wracked with pain and handicaps. Struggling, she looked up to see a young gentleman in a ball cap walking by, on his phone. Catching her gaze and grasping her predicament, he rushed over to help. Mum didn’t get his name those stressful moments but his dark hair and bright spirits helped get Dad up, and en route to ER.

Having broken a bone in the fall, the fracture clinic was next, and Mum, Dad’s exhausted caregiver – despite her own physical challenges, nearly managed to get him to the car for his doctor’s appointment, two days later. Unfortunately, he fell again and Mum couldn’t lift him at all.

Just then, some eagle-eyed neighbours passed by; including one who happened to be a nurse who’d worked at the fracture clinic they were heading to. Charlene ran to their rescue and I’d hug her if not for COVID… because Mum and Dad really needed the help and without regard for her own safety, she swooped in and got Dad up and headed once more, for medical help, awaiting the ambulance crew to advise they were already en route.

Charlene then wrote her name and phone on a popsicle stick urging Mum, if ever she needed help, to call. How many in the midst of their own awful can still rise and do that for others in need? Those kind moments where aid not only arrives swiftly but, willingly and caringly. For while bodily distress prompted the aid, it’s the aid of caring hearts that meant most.