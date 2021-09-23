Government inconsistencies leave us shaking our heads
Communities across Canada are littered with crushed hopes minor victories and loitered with lawn signs in six colours that will eventually be found abandoned in gutters and buried under heaps of eventual snow.
As I sit down to write this rain is pouring from a grey sky reflecting the somber and depressive tone to the outcome of such a politically desperate attempt at popularity in a bleak and unnerving time for most people.
Canadians woke up on Tuesday morning after a six-week, $610-million election during the fourth wave of the pandemic in a real life déjà vu event.
It’s as if we’ve all entered into the Bill Murray cult classic Groundhog Day moment; in fact we get the displeasure of living it for the next four years.
Riding on the coat tales of a family name, we’ve managed to re-elect a man who is much bettered suited to the classroom than leader of this country.
The Trudeau mania that rallied the Liberal party to new life in 2015 has hit quicksand, their growth is stagnant and he isn’t likely to win again.
This election we had another historically low voter turnout with rough estimates showing that nearly 60 per cent of those eligible didn’t cast a ballot.
The high risk and gamble that Prime Minister Trudeau took may have gotten him another four years but that’s only because of our current predicament with the pandemic, as they say the devil you know if better than the devil you don’t.
Now that the popularity contest is over and done with it is an extreme hope by the Canadian people that this minority government made up of five the of the six political parties can finally get back to work.
And because most Canadians including politicians were too consumed with the election instead of concentrating on the people and the looming pandemic that comes in waves and continues to knock us back when we think we are doing well, more people are being hospitalized and continue to die.
While the cost of this election is staggering on it’s own the loss of lives is even more disturbing and leaves you in a state of disbelief.
It is because of our governments inability to communicate and work amicably on a plan that benefits and protects everyone that we continue to see consistent waves.
In Ontario the rollout of the vaccine passport was marred by complications as the website was not working due to “complications.”
As hundreds of Ontarians came to the realization that they would require proof of vaccination they were greeted by the usual display of predictability by our government.
The government albeit distracted had more than three weeks to prepare for this launch and yet they can’t even get a website to work in time for people to access the mandated proof-of-vaccination documents needed at non-essential businesses.
We aren’t even talking about a system overload issue; we are talking about scheduled maintenance between 11 p.m. on Tuesday night until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, leaving nearly eight hours after the new regulations came into effect on September 22.
It is these types of inconsistencies that leave us shaking our heads and wondering how else both levels of government can continue to let us down, fail us and in what way will it happen next.
After all we are talking about elected officials, people who are supposed to be in a position of power because they are supposed to have the intellect needed to do so.
However it seems that more and more we are witnessing elected people that lack the common sense we need being put into positions of power when they can’t even change a light bulb.
Let’s hope they can get back to work and do the job they promised without more balls being dropped than new solutions seeing fruition.