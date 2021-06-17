





Article content At my parents home in Trenton just north of the 401 you can hear the faint pattering of feces hitting the wooden deck like small raindrops. They’re here, they’re there, and they’re everywhere no matter of whether you’ve seen them or not. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gypsy moths are wrecking havoc and driving me crazy Back to video The creepy, crawly Gypsy moths are wrecking havoc on our community this summer making it nearly impossible to enjoy the outdoors and it’s driving members of the community including myself crazy. We’ve been locked up for so long that enjoying the warmth of the summer sun on a patio while sipping something cold is all we’ve been waiting for and yet the infestation of the Gypsy moths is making it near impossible. The year 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the Gypsy moth as they continue on another year of destruction. Last year was a record-breaking year with 600,000 hectares of trees being defoliated, which is nearly double the amount of hectares of the original record in 1991.

Article content A trip down any road in the community shows the devastation that is happening in this community to the beautiful trees, barren branches poking through semi-leafy foliage. But no support is coming this year from any level of government in the form of pesticide spays unless you have the financial means, are a farmer that can purchase insecticides or if you are located on Crown property. Currently council is monitoring the issue and members of the community can mark infestation locations on an interactive map. But nobody who can do anything about the current situation seems to be doing anything about it because the issue is Ontario wide and not just a concern for us here. And unfortunately as the hungry caterpillars are nearing their transitional stage where they turn from a caterpillar into a moth not much more will be done. A call to our local city hall resulted in not much more than an informational spiel on the life expectancy along with a localized approach on how to manage but not rid your trees of the invasive critters. Because of the magnitude of the situation in almost all of Ontario localized officials are waiting for a remediation plan to come from higher levels of government. But with everything that both federal and provincial governments have on their plate an invasive species that was first found back in 1969 surely isn’t going to rocket it’s way up as a priority. Especially when they feel they are actively participating in controlling the situation by spraying city trees.

Article content The implementation of a plan though that only sprays or protects trees that are on Crown land does nothing to benefit a community as a whole and doesn’t help control a situation that has shown to be devastating in the past. Trees may survive this summer but a continued assault on them by these hungry caterpillars will have a lasting effect as they continue to become weaker and more susceptible to damage from other diseases and insects. If city council wants residents to be responsible for managing the issue and keeping our community green than they need to help in the fight alongside us to get the same insecticides that work for farmers and commercial pest control in the hands of homeowners. We need control and results not an informational pamphlet on the Gypsy moths life cycle, especially if this is going to become a yearly concern. If they can help track the infestations than they can certainly help track those who purchases and uses an insecticide that helps protect our tree canopies. It just makes sense to get the issue under control before it’s too late rather than waiting till we have unproductive, unfruitful trees lining our community.

