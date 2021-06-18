Helping Canadian hands

Women aren’t safe either. Neither Black men nor brown kids. LGBTQ2S Canadians too. Canada is no utopia; rather, a decent, diverse democracy rooted in seeking a better life, one that takes tremendous tending each and every day… by everyone. Certainly, enormous effort and endurance go into making our communities safe and we do live in substantially safer communities contrasted with other countries, conflict zones or third-world nations with so much less than us. But we’re kidding ourselves to believe Canadian communities are free of hatred toward persons of colour, foreign faiths, alternate appearances or differing dialects.

As newspapers and newscasts bring the costs of hatred home, I’m surprised some are as shocked by individual acts of hatred amid such systemic, historical ones. Horrific hits harder though, and stays longer still. So many could utter similar anguished pleas as NDP leader Jagmeet Singh recently did in Parliament; “Muslims aren’t safe in Canada, Muslims aren’t safe.”

Hate lives everywhere pain exists and someone didn’t get what they needed. And by the time they strike in hatred, it’s already too late.

Yet, hate’s profoundly preventable when lives begin with accountable adults negating nasty stereotypes. Small, serious gestures starting when we’re small and sustained ones at that for systemic hatred can only be combatted if we care enough to stem individual hatred first. That takes a collective will too often absent in Canada’s past… but also, our present. Because it’s not merely segregated childhoods, stereotypes or deprivations pressing, it’s the unrelenting, contemporary cases in healthcare and court proceedings that reveal the real reduction applied to First Peoples’ lives, and not only by cruel, casual perpetrators. All too often it’s the courts themselves. Appalling… each and every injustice. And the rawness of residential horrors now burden more.

That’s exactly how we should feel as National Indigenous Peoples/Aboriginal Awareness Day occurs; burdened by a crisis of conscience for those who possess them, and I believe that’s the overwhelming majority of Canadians; those with humanity still, those who want to improve life for those without our privileges.

Getting to know Indigenous people, to appreciate their patience and persistence… their amazing art, exceptional expertise and jarring journeys, has mattered throughout life. I’ve offered my respect, insufficient as it seems but, also an appreciation of injustice and need that continues to carry clout with my political votes and voice. Surviving gender-based violence, my understanding of how intergenerational trauma ripples over time makes me sensitive to their plight. Mostly though, I’m awestruck by how peaceful Canada’s Indigenous peoples are toward Caucasian Canadians, earnestly helping us time and again.