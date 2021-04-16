Highly anticipated new nonfiction at Belleville Library
JENNA MURRAY
Do you enjoy reading novels based on real facts, events and people? The Belleville Public Library has a whole new crop of exciting nonfiction titles that will be on everyone’s must read list. We have books that explore a wide-range of topics including gardening, cooking, climate change, and memoirs and biographies you won’t be able to put down.
If gardening is on your mind with the arrival of the nicer weather, “Gardening Your Front Yard” by Tara Nolan will be your lifesaver when it comes to transforming your outdoor space. In this eye-catching, comprehensive book, Nolan teaches you everything you need to know about how to make your front yard pop, from choosing the right plants to building patios. Conquer hardscape projects such as building borders, edging, and walkways and learn how to make your own raised beds, planting containers, trellises, rose arbors and privacy screens. Nolan prepares you to successfully take on the challenges you may be itching to tackle with her DIY gardening expertise. Nolan’s book is available in print and as a Hoopla eBook.
If gardening isn’t on your mind, but new recipes are, we also have lots of cookbooks to choose from. In her newest book, “Eat Better, Feel Better” (available in print), Giada De Laurentiis advises you how to choose food that will make you feel better. Her recipes inspire a personalized wellness routine to support a healthy mind, body and spirit which is very important during these challenging times.
Maybe you’re more interested in reading about people’s life stories: in that case, we have lots of captivating memoirs and biographies to choose from. In the heartbreaking story of “Hidden Valley Road,” Robert Kolker explores the story of the midcentury American family, the Galvins, whose six out of twelve children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Their incredible story went on to become an invaluable asset in the scientific pursuit to understand the disorder. This title is available in print and as an eBook and audiobook on Overdrive.
I would be remiss not to mention the urgent call to action and influential, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” (available in both regular and large print). In his new book, Bill Gates outlines a practical and accessible plan on how we can eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. He stresses how this is a critical goal that must be achieved in order to avoid a climate catastrophe. Gates reflects on the decade he spent studying climate change, discussing the insight he gained from physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, political science and financial experts. He encourages the world to come together to invest in research, invent new technologies, and to deploy them quickly in order to effectively address the pressing issue of climate change.
If you have any questions about these titles or need assistance with searching our catalogue or our virtual branch resources, please contact the Information Services desk by phoning 613-968-6731 extension 2037 or by emailing infoserv@bellevillelibrary.ca. Please note that the Library and Gallery are currently closed to the public, but curbside service is available. The Library is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for curbside pick-up.
Jenna Murray is a Library Assistant at Belleville Public Library and John M. Parrott Art Gallery.