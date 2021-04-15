





Article content It would appear that the old adage ‘bad things happen in threes’ is being tested as we’ve been fully submerged in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It no longer is a big city problem, not that it ever truly was, but our community has been hit with a surge of cases, another death and an influx in hospitalizations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Honestly Doug, just put your big boy pants on and close down everything that's truly non-essential Back to video In fact while our population and density doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of Toronto our numbers are in line with theirs. We simply can’t ignore it and we can’t just slough the numbers for Ontario off because we are just as much a part of it as the bigger cities. And with the new variant taking aim at the younger population it shouldn’t have come as a shock to parents that schools would be closed indefinitely to in-person/in-class learning and moved to solely online learning. All the indicators were there, a holiday/break an increase in numbers and a provincial wide lockdown.

Article content Sadly we’ve been here before and until everyone can understand the deadly effects as well as the risk factors associated with COVID-19 we will continue to see similar closures. I can’t even begin to imagine what it is like to be a parent with school aged children; the struggle to find balance between all the demands of life is simply unfair as is the on-again-off-again scenarios that have left kids and workplaces trying to juggle. I don’t think closing schools is wrong; in fact I’m not sure they should have opened after the first province wide shutdown. What I don’t agree with is the way Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce handled the recent announcement for the closures. Leading up to the announcement they gave parents hope and continued to use language that was consistent with the fact that they had no plans to shutdown schools. And yet school boards themselves were pushing messages that indicated the possibility that they knew something that Ford and Lecce weren’t saying. Instead of coming out with conclusive words they should been more honest, “sorry, we don’t know where we will be at the end of this week and we are trying to ensure the health and safety of both our faculty and the students. We will keep a close eye and update you as soon as we know but at this time nothing is off the table.” Had they said that parents wouldn’t feel as if they’ve been listening to two incompetent leaders that can’t tell there left from the right and consistently offer up irresolute decisions on how to keep Ontarians safe.

Article content This was a tough decision but it is the best decision in keeping the younger generation from becoming ill with COVID-19. Keep in mind that infections in youth have been up to this point relatively uncommon and the new variants are adapting faster than we can vaccinate, which is a whole other issue entirely. But now that the Ford government has made the decision to close schools, when are they going to make the draconian decision to make this a true lockdown and stop the disease in it’s tracks. Enough is enough, we are so tired of all the tiptoeing around closures, lockdowns, emergency breaks, honestly, just do us all a favour and put your big boy pants on make the drastic decision to close down everything that is truly non-essential. Handout tickets to those that break travel restrictions and end up bringing the virus back into their own communities. Make it public knowledge that they’ve been charged, do something, literally anything other than these half-cocked closures that continue to see communities, shops and individuals suffer.

