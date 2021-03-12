Hopeful surrounds us too

Article content

As strengthening sunshine streamed through windows it felt incongruous; winter’s home stretch to spring often the darkest stretch of all. For in a year marked by crises of opioids, mental-health and violence, this world weighs heavily on most, spring’s harbingers of hope not what everyone sees on horizons as storms are endured together yet, each unique ship… battered alone.

It prompts passages from an old friend’s gift of an affirmational book; The Language of Spirit. For as Aboriginal Medium Shawn Leonard describes his experiences as a spirit guide (APTN), he confronts the tragedy of suicide, heartbreak often encountered on sharing his gift with those who’ve lost loved ones this way. Wrote Leonard; “When someone who has taken their own life comes through during a reading, usually the first thing they express is regret… about the pain they have caused…” How; “Many have even sent images of themselves in a room, facing one particular wall, but are not able to shift their body, their feet seemingly frozen in place. On the wall they are facing all their problems, all the negative thoughts and experiences they’ve ever had… completely focused on that wall, unable to turn around see the wall on the other side of the room is full of hope, solutions, and love for themselves. They have shown me all that was required to heal was a pivot, a shifting of the heart and the mind toward this different way of looking at things.”

Leonard concedes; “the earth can be a hard place with a lot of struggle and pain” noting, “One of the messages I consistently receive from the spirit world is people who have taken their own lives were often not aware of the amount of love and care available to them… I encourage you to take time and notice your friends, notice your family. Talk to them, and ask how they are; tell them you love them. If you are someone who is suffering, reach out to people and talk to someone who cares. Get the help you need. Do your best to let go of painful situations and experiences.”

I’ve been lucky enough to not only adapt but, to know I can – even after life drops me on my posterior, rallying capabilities and resilience mercifully, sustaining enough. I recognize other walls and revel in awareness and abilities to rise and fight for fair… another day. Yet, our world suffers terribly and it grows more obvious interacting with others, even healthcare workers.

Identifying a bona fide physical barrier that’s medically proven, and repeatedly legally confirmed, I clearly stated my needs using human rights language only to receive a shockingly inappropriate response to any disability accommodation request… a forceful and angry; “I don’t care!” health-don’t-care burnout obvious. That or, they habitually abuse vulnerable patients; targeting people with disabilities or visible differences like Indigenous patients, stressed-out staff spiking low self-esteem by flexing power over the weakest, fueling more sorrows.

Life surely does discourage some days as others’ struggles drag us down however, as they hit walls and can’t – or won’t pivot, we can reframe and reinforce those hopeful walls; companions gathered and courage girded. And since everyone needs support sometimes – especially rough times, who couldn’t benefit from a mental-health check-up… something I’ve done throughout life. Consider reaching out to those who can still care, because they’re still out there too.