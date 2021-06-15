HPE Public Health should be commended for efficient vaccine rollout

Once seated, the nurse who administered the shot would come to you. This was a different process than the one used at the Loyalist clinic. One could see how close to 2,500 doses could be administered in a day at this clinic. The nurse had a moving station with everything required to give recipients their shot. The nurse worked with another moving down the line giving shots. Each recipient was asked whether it was their first shot or second. If the response was second, the recipient was asked whether the first shot given was Moderna or Phizer vaccine. Both were on hand. For now, HPEPH is giving the same vaccine shot, not mixing. After receiving the dose, as per normal, the recipient has to wait for 15 minutes, with a nurse observer watching for potential reactions or other health issues. Once cleared, the recipient is asked to depart following a clearly marked path to a door that takes you outside.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health vaccination clinic at the Quinte Wellness Centre using the Family Dental Centre arena ran smoothly the day I was there. Recipients of the vaccine were screened outside the arena back doors before being permitted to enter. Once inside the arena, a recipient was directed to one of six check-in points. A health card was required and they then ask recipients their name and date of birth. The day I was there five columns of two sets of chairs were set up. One for the recipient, one for anyone else helping them. The column had about 15 sets of chairs set up in a row. There were plenty of people around to direct people where to go and questions were answered politely and efficiently.

The whole process took roughly 30 minutes from start to finish. Those that had difficulty had the option of using a wheelchair, of which, there were four or five available. It was encouraging to see the whole process run efficiently and see the number of people receiving their second dose rising in front of your own eyes.

At the moment, Ontario’s second dose percentage is around 15 per cent. According to the Ontario governments website, in order to move to step 2, at least 20 per cent of our population need to have had two doses. This could potentially be achieved by this Friday. It’s important to note that the protection offered by a vaccine doesn’t really ‘kick-in’ until two weeks after receiving a dose. Thus, in an ideal situation Ontario could potentially move to step 2 as early as July 2nd.

However, from data gathered around the world, and Canada, what has become known as the Delta variant is worrisome. The COVID-19 virus has mutated and will continue to do so. This known Delta variant is raising a few alarm bells. Receiving a second dose offers considerably more protection and works well against all variants, including the Delta variant, for now. Thus, its great to see the clinic at HPEPH unit running efficiently with many people arriving for their second dose.

Our area has done well to keep the virus at bay with minimal cases throughout this pandemic. We have quickly and efficiently set up clinics for people to get vaccinated. The clinics at both Loyalist and the Quinte Wellness Centre have been run efficiently and effectively. People are friendly and directions have been easy to follow. The more people that we can vaccinate with two doses the better the health outcomes will be. Cases are slowly coming down in the province and our hospitals, will hopefully, soon be returning to their normal ways of operating.

HPEPH should be commended for setting up and running these clinics proficiently. The experience at the Wellness Centre was definitely a positive.