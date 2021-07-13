One advantage that the federal Liberal minority government has in their favour is the timing of a potential election. At the moment, the next federal election is scheduled for October 16, 2023. As well, Parliament will not be reconvening until September 20, 2021. Almost all polls are pointing to a strong Liberal minority with a chance for a majority. The Conservatives are not polling well at all, with the NDP gaining slightly. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, under the Liberal banner are polling in the high 30’s, almost enough to suggest a majority. Many Canadians believe that the pandemic in Canada is near the end. Vaccinations are going well, with over 78 per cent of Canadians having received at least one vaccination dose. Almost every province, including Ontario, is opening up their economies. The best time to call a federal election would be before the end of summer for the Liberals.

Article content

In the Bay of Quinte riding this would mean an election campaign between Ryan Williams, CPC candidate, and Neil Ellis, Liberal incumbent. This riding tends to go the way of the national election which would give Ellis an edge. However, Williams is well known, relatively young, and has excellent name recognition, and has already been quietly campaigning. Ellis has a history of winning campaigns and has represented this riding well for years. Williams will play to his strength as an upcoming politician with newer fresh ideas.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. If Trudeau believes he can win a majority, expect an election Back to video

Not everyone will want to head to the polls. However, to wait until next year makes no sense for Liberals. Election fatigue would be a real concern for potential voters with provincial and municipal elections already scheduled. Three elections in one year is too many. An early call for federal election makes political sense. However, after a pandemic is an election really necessary? Do voters want to be bombarded with campaign literature and phone calls? Many people would prefer to see the minority Liberal government continue. The Conservatives under Erin O’Toole may want to wait too, in order for voters to get to know him better.

The NDP has some power with new legislation in a minority. Should an election be called, according to almost all recent polls, their power could be reduced. Jagmeet Singh, leader to the NDP, appeals to the younger generation. He has also used his party’s political status to push some of his agenda into Liberal legislation. For Singh, an election makes no sense. He could lose what power he already has and could be weakened if the Liberals do well in an early election.