It is verboten to ask anyone this question
Let us launch this week’s brain droppings with the exposition that all humour is subjective. Like music (and I know a lady who genuinely isn’t gaga about Beatle music – Gasp!) – it’s all a matter of taste, right? Some people will savour Kentucky Fried Chicken and others crisped grass hoppers; others will only eat French fries (Me.) All that to say, I, the slightly demented, cracked up at witnessing this recent encounter:
This fellow was at a super market cash, and the cashier asked, “Are you vaccinated?’
The fellow replied without a beat, “Did you have sex this week?”
The cashier was speechless.
I thought the T-bone was brilliant. And very funny. (Way more creative than, “What business is it of yours?”)
This inspired me to ask a number of friends (Yes, I know, I always say I have none. Assume they are imaginary. Whatever.) I asked them each the same question: “Have you been vaccinated?”
(The media has made the issue of asking it such a touchstone that I couldn’t resist asking because…well… I am a trouble-maker.) Here are some answers I got:
– “I am adding you as a friend on Facebook even though you have cancelled your account, just so I can un-friend you.” (Wow. That’s vehemence,)
– “Vaccinated? Yes. For what, is none of your beeswax.”
– “Yes, for COVID-19. But why aren’t they calling the new variation COVID-21? Why did they change the name originally from Corona virus? And why am I talking to you? We are at a red light and I don’t know you.”
As I repeatedly say (usually because I need another seven words of drivel to reach my quota.):
“Opinions are like fundaments – Everyone has one.”
I am not saying it is right or wrong to ask (the very topic/position may dredge up animosity outside of passports where called for) but the only caveat is you should expect a piñata of colourful answers from, “Why, yes I got my shot,” to “Kiss my grits.” (I am just plumbing the primordial depths for the funny stuff.)
Still, some people will ask the questionable questions like:
– “Is that your real hair?”
– “When are you expecting?” (When you are not pregnant. Ouch.)
– “Are you the mother?” (When you are the sister.)
So, as a public service, recognizing that every person has boundaries, with the thought of you keeping your privacy outside of passports, here are some more good answers to the vax query:
– “No hablo Ingish, por favor.”
– “I am from the planet Krypton, and needles don’t penetrate my skin, so I have found other avenues of insertion. That’s all I wish to say.”
– After being asked, just stare out into the distance, with a long pause, then start to sing that Johnny Cash song, “I hear the train a coming…”
I always prefer the Zen approach to answering personal questions; answers like:
– “Swedish meat balls.”
– “Gin.”
– “Vic.”
– “Vic. Gin. Swedish meat balls.”
I really don’t know what the consensus or protocol is on asking people if they have had the shot. Some people just cut to the chase and put up signs that say, ‘I got the shot” on their front lawns. I would put one up that says, “I still have my tonsils, appendix and wisdom teeth. What was the question?”
A humour writer’s purpose is to provide the best medicine: Laughter . And I have been told many times that in this trying pandemic, to keep up the funny articles (because eventually I will nail one that is actually funny) because people more than ever need to laugh.