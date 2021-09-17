It is verboten to ask anyone this question

Let us launch this week’s brain droppings with the exposition that all humour is subjective. Like music (and I know a lady who genuinely isn’t gaga about Beatle music – Gasp!) – it’s all a matter of taste, right? Some people will savour Kentucky Fried Chicken and others crisped grass hoppers; others will only eat French fries (Me.) All that to say, I, the slightly demented, cracked up at witnessing this recent encounter:

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This fellow was at a super market cash, and the cashier asked, “Are you vaccinated?’

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. It is verboten to ask anyone this question Back to video

The fellow replied without a beat, “Did you have sex this week?”

The cashier was speechless.

I thought the T-bone was brilliant. And very funny. (Way more creative than, “What business is it of yours?”)

This inspired me to ask a number of friends (Yes, I know, I always say I have none. Assume they are imaginary. Whatever.) I asked them each the same question: “Have you been vaccinated?”

(The media has made the issue of asking it such a touchstone that I couldn’t resist asking because…well… I am a trouble-maker.) Here are some answers I got:

– “I am adding you as a friend on Facebook even though you have cancelled your account, just so I can un-friend you.” (Wow. That’s vehemence,)

– “Vaccinated? Yes. For what, is none of your beeswax.”

– “Yes, for COVID-19. But why aren’t they calling the new variation COVID-21? Why did they change the name originally from Corona virus? And why am I talking to you? We are at a red light and I don’t know you.”

As I repeatedly say (usually because I need another seven words of drivel to reach my quota.):

“Opinions are like fundaments – Everyone has one.”

I am not saying it is right or wrong to ask (the very topic/position may dredge up animosity outside of passports where called for) but the only caveat is you should expect a piñata of colourful answers from, “Why, yes I got my shot,” to “Kiss my grits.” (I am just plumbing the primordial depths for the funny stuff.)