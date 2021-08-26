It's our turn to step up and get back to work
Businesses and individuals have taken an extreme hit since the beginning of the global pandemic roughly 17 months ago.
And it’s because of the highly contagious COVID-19 disease that the world all but came to a stop.
Stores shut their doors, the borders closed, planes laid idle on runways and families sat in their homes for weeks on end but regardless of the closures financial obligations kept on coming.
It was because of the financial impacts on the Canadian people that the federal government instituted the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) known now as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) for individuals who lost their job during the pandemic and Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) for those whose businesses were also impacted.
But as we continue to make progress with vaccines, and as we keep up with the ongoing efforts of the provincial 3-step plan to reopen in which we are currently in the third green stage the financial burden can transfer back onto Canadians and away from the government.
However, we are continuing to see a slow acceptance toward the return back to work and to a somewhat safe semblance of the new norm in the workforce. Rightfully so, we are currently in the midst of the fourth wave with the Delta variant proving to be more transmissible than any other variants so far but even then, it will be hard for individuals to go back to the mundane 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when you can currently make more money sitting at home getting paid the government’s emergency subsidy.
But if kids can handle going back to school during the fourth wave of the pandemic, then people have to start coming to the realization that life has to go back to some semblance of normal.
Many people took the time during the pandemic to consider life altering career changes like going back to school to learn a new trade or opening up their own business and that has left a large hole in a lot of industries that no longer have the employees to fill the gaps.
The pandemic has left many businesses struggling to stay afloat and now that they are allowed to be open the lack of trained staff or staff in general that are currently living in fear of the pandemic is causing them to further struggle.
But cancelling the subsidy isn’t going to happen until sometime in October as we’ve entered into an election and our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, knows that cancelling it will cause the Liberals to lose votes, something they can’t afford to do right now. In order to get our economy back on track though the CEWS will have to come to an end. And according to a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant there are plenty of immigrants that are vying to get into the country and work.
“While jobs in Canada are readily available especially at entry level, and there are certainly plenty of qualified temporary foreign workers available both inside and outside Canada, Canadian employers must always consider Canadian citizens or Canadian permanent residents prior to considering temporary foreign workers.”
The longer we continue to offer programs such as CEWS for individuals the longer we are enabling people to dupe the system. Dependency is a hard thing to break and right now individuals are dependent on that cheque regardless of the fact that they are capable and able bodies that can be filling the gaps in industries that are suffering the most. The government helped us in our time of need, as they are supposed to, now it is our turn to step up to the plate and get Canadians working for that hard earned money instead of expecting a handout.