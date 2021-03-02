It's time to celebrate the pharmacy community

Convenient, accessible and close to home, Canada’s pharmacists are there for you when you need them — including evenings and weekends. With more than 42,500 pharmacists in Canada, working in over 10,500 pharmacies, pharmacists are the most accessible health-care providers in the country — a fact that became more apparent than ever throughout COVID-19.

This March Pharmacy Awareness Month, the annual national campaign that shines a spotlight on all things pharmacy, is moving from ‘awareness’ to ‘appreciation’ to better reflect and celebrate the extraordinary role pharmacists play in health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This March 2021, let us join together celebrating Pharmacy Appreciation Month and all the reasons pharmacy is so special.

Through the unprecedented challenges of the past year, the pharmacy community stepped up like never before to answer questions, alleviate concerns and give a record number of flu shots, all while keeping their patients and staff safe. It is time to celebrate the pharmacy community and the role they play in our daily lives.

Pharmacists are integral members of the healthcare team and play a vital role in seniors’ care. They are readily accessible to offer advice and information about medications, monitor their use, and liaise with physicians and other healthcare providers to manage and improve drug therapy and enhance their patients’ quality of life.

You can reduce some of the risks of multiple medications by filling all your prescriptions at the same pharmacy. That way, the pharmacist can check to see if there is a potential for hazardous drug combinations. You can also ask your pharmacist to review all your medications and assess if some may no longer be beneficial.

It is the role of the pharmacist to give you the information you need about each of your prescriptions and how to take them. Be sure to get the answers to such questions as:

• Are there any side effects to be aware of?

• Should I take the drug with food or on an empty stomach?

• Can I stop taking a medication for any reason?

• What is the best time to take it?

• What if I forget to take a dose?

• How should I store it?

Other things a pharmacist can help with are:

• If it is difficult to read the print on pill bottles and packages, you can ask your pharmacist for larger print on labels and take-home instructions.

• If you have trouble getting the lid off pill bottles, ask for containers that are easier to open.

• If English is not your first language, ask if you can get instructions in your language of choice.