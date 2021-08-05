This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: I've fallen in love with the guitar again

I've fallen in love with the guitar again jpg, BI

Article content This week I’ve compiled a playlist of songs with great, chunky guitar riffs. (Riff = “a short repeated phrase in popular music and jazz, typically used as an introduction or refrain in a song.”) When the first Covid lockdown began last spring, many gigs were cancelled and I’ve spent more than a year barely playing my guitars. I can’t explain why, but I simply lost the love.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the past few weeks I’ve begun playing again, starting with an acoustic guitar at the cottage. Finally, I decided it was time to dust off the gear and rediscover the joy of loud guitar. I made a list of some songs that I used to play, and some others that I wanted to learn. Armed with this list, I set out to challenge myself and to see if I could fall in love with the guitar again. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. I've fallen in love with the guitar again Back to video Back in Black – AC/DC One of the first songs I learned as a 12-year old wannabe rocker seemed like a good place to start. Beginning guitarists can quickly grab hold of numerous AC/DC songs like TNT, Highway to Hell, You Shook Me All Night Long and the tempting but often incorrectly-performed Thunderstruck, but Back in Black is still one of the greats. Mr Brownstone – Guns n Roses Appetite for Destruction is an important album from my teenage years. Seduced by the challenge of Sweet Child of Mine, I bought the TAB book and learned the entire album including all solos. Countless hours were spent sitting with my deck-to-deck ghetto blaster, rewinding and analyzing tracks until I bought my first CD player…and Appetite was my first CD. Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City were also hits, but some of the deeper cuts really grabbed me, particularly the groove of Rocket Queen and the slippery grit of Mr Brownstone. Three Pistols – The Tragically Hip My old high school band played this song hundreds of times, and the highlight was always the palm-muted chicka-chicka section. This was also the first time I heard the name Tom Thomson. Gord Downie inspired a lot of reading and research with his lyrics. I could spend a week playing nothing but Hip tunes on guitar and never get bored. We always felt like cool insiders because everybody else was playing New Orleans is Sinking or Blow at High Dough while we dove into Pigeon Camera, Opiated and the mighty Three Pistols.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Down By the River – Neil Young This is one of the great jam songs, lazily lilting between Em and A until the warm embrace of the Cmaj7 chord arrives. Neil’s legendary one-note solo is magical for its unrepentant delivery. The 12-minute performance from Live at the Fillmore is my favourite. The groove is a little thicker and the tempo a tad slower. The slow, solo acoustic performance from the Live at Massey Hall album is also profound. Cult of Personality – Living Colour Guitarist Vernon Reid created this dextrous little gem with cross-string picking and pull-offs, and a subtle hint of Zeppelin. The solo is a furious explosion of sound and molten lava tone. The lyrics are full of political references including Stalin, Ghandi, Roosevelt, Mussolini, JFK. In 1988, 13-year old me was more focused on the guitar than the lyrics, but reevaluating them three decades later through a post-Trump lens is curiously compelling. Houses of the Holy – Led Zeppelin After learning the mandatory repertoire (Stairway, Whole Lotta Love, Immigrant Song), the simple but groovy riff of Houses of the Holy was attainable and enjoyable to play. It still sounds great cranked up. Jumpin’ Jack Flash – The Rolling Stones Satisfaction is often hailed as one of the greatest guitar riffs of all time, but I stand by Jumpin’ Jack Flash as a serious contender. As a beginning guitarist, I was into Guns n Roses, Pearl Jam and current music of the early 1990s, but my older and wiser guitar teacher instilled in me the importance of Zeppelin, Neil, the Beatles and the Stones as the DNA of everything that followed them. JJ Flash rocks hard and the syncopation gives it groove.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Day Tripper – The Beatles One of the most revered guitar figures of all time is based on a blues in E (like so many others, because guitarists love to play in E). Spending a little time relearning this gem led me down the rabbit-hole of Beatles songs that can easily consume a few days. Playing through Norwegian Wood, Ticket to Ride, And Your Bird Can Sing, Blackbird, and Helter Skelter definitely reignited something for me. Rebel Rebel – David Bowie Simply based around the D and E chords, this one takes a bit of finesse to pull off smoothly. (‘Finesse’ is such a great word to describe Bowie). Most people think Mick Ronson is playing that iconic guitar figure, but he’s not even on this track. Bowie is playing the lead guitar himself. Ziggy Stardust is another fantastic guitar song to play and Ronson lights it up on that record. For extended listening, get a copy of David Bowie Live Santa Monica ‘72. Smooth Criminal – Alien Ant Farm This is the only cover on the list, but Alien Ant Farm elevates the Michael Jackson riff with angst and a quicker tempo that will challenge your fingers and brain. Bombtrack – Rage Against the Machine The percolating intro to this song is a tricky challenge before the heavy riff drops after. Other RATM songs that deserve some attention include Vietnow, Bulls on Parade, the tremolo-laden Guerrilla Radio and of course, Killing in the Name. Tush – ZZ Top With the recent death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, I was drawn to a few of their classics. Tush still stands out for me as a simple blues in G, but playing a blues well is not so simple. It’s all about feel.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Too Far Gone – Big Wreck Too Far Gone begins with what sounds like a simple repeating Eb chord (E tuned down a semitone), but it’s the rhythm that confounds me. The phrase technically fits into four bars of four, but the syncopation is so intense that it’s very easy to get lost. This one is going to take some time to get comfortable with. The entire record (…But For the Sun) is big and heavy, with grinding guitars and thunderous drumming, as well as a few unexpected little twists. Co-founder Ian Thornley is one of the all-time great rock vocalists. I’d put him alongside Chris Cornell, Scott Weiland and Ian Astbury. (If you’re not familiar with those names, do your research.) Thornley is also a stunningly-great guitarist and songwriter. NOTE: Big Wreck and Monster Truck are performing at the Empire Theatre on December 2nd. Tickets are now on sale. … So, in the end, this short list of songs has illuminated my path to loving guitar again and each one opens a few more doors. I also recommend a book called Zen Guitar by Philip Toshio Sudo for its profound philosophical approach to playing guitar. It’s a book I’ve read and reread many times over the years. I think I’ve found my way back.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville