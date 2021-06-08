





June is National Aphasia Awareness month and if you are unsure of what that means, you are not alone. Aphasia is a communication problem that is usually the lasting result of a stroke or brain injury, but may also be caused by other neurological conditions such as dementia or brain tumours. Aphasia is not well known or understood and may be classified as an 'invisible' disability. People with aphasia have a language problem. This means that talking and understanding including the ability to communicate opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions is hard. This has a devastating impact on human connection – the ability to interact and have conversations with people. Without the ability to participate in conversation, every relationship, every life role, and almost every life activity is at risk. Conversation is core to the ability to participate in virtually every realm of adult life. The result is often loss of self-esteem and profound social isolation. Reading and writing are often also affected which makes aphasia even more challenging. People with aphasia do know what is going on. Even when the aphasia is severe, many are capable of participating in decisions that pertain to them if the appropriate language support is provided – similar to giving a wheelchair or walker to someone who cannot walk.

Article content The abilities of people with aphasia are often underestimated when there is a problem with understanding what others say. The easiest way to grasp this is to think of yourself in a country where you do not speak the language. You would not be able to express yourself, understand others, read or write – but this does not mean that you would not know what you want to say or communicate. Aphasia results in barriers to accessing relevant stroke and other healthcare services and information. There are over 100,000 Canadians living with aphasia today. One in three stroke survivors are diagnosed with aphasia. The number of people with this devastating disorder is expected to increase significantly as the population ages. No two people with aphasia are alike with respect to severity, former speech and language skills, or personality. But in all cases it is essential for the person to communicate as successfully as possible from the very beginning of the recovery process. Below are some suggestions to help communicate with a person with aphasia. · Make sure you have the person’s attention before you start. · Minimize or eliminate background noise (TV, radio, other people). · Keep your own voice at a normal level, unless the person has indicated otherwise. · Keep communication simple, but adult. Simplify your own sentence structure and reduce your rate of speech. Emphasize key words. Do not “talk down” to the person with aphasia.

Article content · Give them time to speak. Resist the urge to finish sentences or offer words. · Communicate with drawings, gestures, writing and facial expressions in addition to speech. · Confirm that you are communicating successfully with “yes” and “no” questions. · Praise all attempts to speak and downplay any errors. Avoid insisting that that each word be produced perfectly. · Engage in normal activities whenever possible. Do not shield people with aphasia from family or ignore them in a group conversation. Rather, try to involve them in family decision-making as much as possible. Keep them informed of events but avoid burdening them with day to day details. · Encourage independence and avoid being overprotective. Information in this column is compiled by Shell-Lee Wert, CCSH, 470 Dundas Street East, Unit 63, Belleville, K8N 1G1. Please visit our website at https://ccsh.ca or email me at shell-leew@ccsh.ca, or call 613-969-0130 or 613-396-6591 for information and assistance. Community Care is a proud United Way member agency. Funding in part from the South East Local Health Integration Network.

