Article content Our daily lives have been tough over the past 15 months but a return to regular activities is not too far away. Ontario’s latest pandemic response is one of caution. Hospitals are still too full and the number of COVID-19 patients, while slowly coming down, is still not in an acceptable range. Schools remain in virtual learning mode and the economy has yet to open. However, the light in the tunnel is almost at the opening. Within a few months schools could be open, hospitals normalized, and the economy returning with almost everything being re-opened. Patience for a few weeks will go a long way in ensuring lives return to pre-COVID and freedom. Vaccinations in Ontario are averaging well over 100,000 a day. To date, roughly 7.6 million Ontarians have had at least one dose, which is approximately 51.3% of the total population and around 63% of adults. These are encouraging numbers. In the Bay of Quinte region, it has been announced that a new clinic will open at the Wellness Centre on May 31st. Loyalist College will soon be giving seniors their second doses. As more people become vaccinated, the transmission of the virus will be less likely. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Just a few weeks of patience will have a tremendous upside Back to video

Article content In fact, case numbers are slowly climbing down in the province reaching a 7-day average of just over 1,800 a day. Soon that number will be below 1,000 a day. As well, the positivity is on a downward trend almost getting below 5%. Most encouraging is that the rate of transmission is below one. That means community spread is way down. All of these numbers are positive. Waiting a few more weeks will see even better numbers. Knowing when to precisely reopen is challenging. Businesses have been hurting and need to reopen. The provinces 3-stage plan to reopen has merits. They have learned that to reopen too quickly is not wise. Their cautiousness is warranted. According to their 3-stage plan, the criteria to move into stage 1 has been met. However, by mid-June the numbers or metrics will have improved considerably to safely warrant an opening of retail stores, with proper safety protocols in place, and outdoor patios for bars and restaurants. Patios opening to permit outdoor socialization will be welcomed by all. Opening schools is problematic. Data is all over the map. Yet, one can not discount the fact that cases always go down when in-person learning is stopped. Most educators, parents and students prefer in-person learning. Looking at screens all day, for many, has been tough. For socialization purposes, a return to normal schooling would be ideal. Yet, would this return be safe enough? The debate has raged on all through the pandemic. Data can be found to support either side, return or not. Most of the data has indicated that schools opening will increase cases. Ontario’s own science table has indicated a return to school would raise cases from seven to elven per cent. In essence, it would be wiser to wait until September to open up fully, and by then, safely.

Article content Day camps are permitted in stage 1 of Roadmap to Reopen. Campsites and campgrounds along with Ontario Parks will open. Students could begin to socialize over the summer, before returning to school. Outdoor pools would open too. Stage 2 of the plan permits sports leagues to return. Hockey could be back in play as early as August. Patience is waning. However, the benefits of waiting a week or two to meet the criteria of stage 2 is close. Stage 2 is 70 per cent with one dose and 20 per cent fully vaccinated. Hitting the 70 per cent is easy. It will be arriving at 20 per cent that will take a little time. Patience for just a few weeks has a tremendous upside.

