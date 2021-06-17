Kurt Swinghammer is a pioneer of the arts

Article content

I have been a fan of Kurt Swinghammer’s music for about 20 years now, and as I have explored and loved his music I have also been drawn to his visual art.

Last weekend I had the privilege of seeing some of Kurt’s paintings on display at the Hatch Gallery in Bloomfield. Swinghammer’s paintings are hanging in a show with two other Canadian painters – Aidan Urquhart and Kyle Clements. The show runs until July 11th.

When I returned home from the Hatch Gallery, I immediately needed to listen to Turpentine Wind (a Swinghammer album from 2011), which led me to revisiting my review of the record from a few years ago.

Buy this album and get yourself to the Hatch Gallery to see Kurt’s new paintings.

FROM THE VAULT:

Although not officially a member of the Group of Seven, Tom Tomson was an iconic Canadian painter who directly influenced many of the artists who formed the Group of Seven. Thomson painted countless landscapes in Algonquin Park and around Georgian Bay in a distinctive style that has become part of our national identity.