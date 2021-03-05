Let's try portraying local heritage a little less recent...and a lot less white

This isn’t a critique of ‘County’ efforts, for I’ve served on Belleville’s Local Architectural Conservancy Advisory and Heritage committees and well-appreciate the vision, tenacity and toil earnest contributors invest to protect and preserve yesterday’s treasures for tomorrow. Rather, it’s discomfort with the short shrift given sites of Indigenous heritage as I read this; “We have nearly 100 cemeteries… and nearly 200 archaeological sites.” It struck me as consistent afterthought; how white European descendants often view community heritage priorities; how our built-in biases skew what subsequently gets saved and celebrated.

Frankly, I adore historic buildings, my favourite being the Fairfield-Gutzeit house in Bath where I stood one sweltering summer’s day, gazing across the Bay of Quinte envisioning bateaux traffic, cooling winds whirling through centre-hall bay shore doors and lifting me toward latter 18th Century – a flourishing feat for any museum. With abundant Regency and Victorian architecture to admire nearby however, built heritage remains Caucasian, European heritage. And while I celebrate that which I possess myself, I’m unconvinced this priority warrants greater Quinte’s focus.

Luke Hendry’s recent coverage of regional history efforts engaged as I learned; “Members of the Prince Edward County Heritage Advisory Committee have begun work on a plan to preserve the county’s heritage buildings.” But whose heritage?

I applaud PEC Heritage Advisory Committee’s intentions and wish local historical groups great luck and generous support. As with Hastings County Historical Society’s call for archive submissions, these discussions offer opportunities to reflect on entrenched perspectives held dear, illuminating how we might broaden heritage vistas to become more inclusive and better reflective of Quinte’s diverse past.

An example: we attempted to gain entry to an Ameliasburgh cemetery, several prodding calls with Shire Hall trying to access my husband’s ancestor’s grave. Large dogs roamed the property, and owners’ diminishing health were entirely understandable obstacles and yet, over time, obstructed maintenance and access for a decade, and still. Although County officials conceded gravesites remain their responsibility, resource constraints drove priorities and cemetery access for local descendants wasn’t one of them… as predictably, heritage disappeared. Today though? I wouldn’t prioritize funds for the departed while live locals need pandemic support. But I can suggest an inclusive, achievable gravesite heritage effort; hiring summer students to research and record every known site of Black persons buried locally in prior times, helping honour slave contributions to pioneer communities, with publicity to ferret sources – and I could flag a few.

I also hope to visit the Devil’s Punchbowl someday; an Indigenous site learned of years ago, one noted as a wood’s walk by a recently profiled homeowner, although not yet publicly accessible. If opened up however, First Nations’ peoples should benefit from site/sight-seeing sales. Whether Carrying Place – Kente portage, or evidence of early cultures at Sandbanks, tourism profits should support those same heritage groups each specific ancient attraction represents: Iroquoian, French, Mississaugan… So too, we should honour traditional Indigenous travel routes like the False Ducks and Waupoos Islands off Point Traverse.

I’m not suggesting pioneer-hewn heritage doesn’t matter; of course, it does. But archaeological heritage sites of those who came before settlers should, perhaps… come before. And since natural heritage precedes people; geologic wonders like the Big Boulder (Quinte West) or underground caves (Tyendinaga Township) could figure into regional discussions too. Let’s try portraying local heritage a little less recent… and a lot less white.