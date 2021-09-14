Liberals path to victory easier than Conservatives

The Federal Election campaign has less than one week left. Voting day is Monday, September 20, 2021, although approximately 1.3 million people have already voted in advanced polls. Vote by mail was an option for voters as well, but not as many people as expected are choosing this option. Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau called the election hoping to obtain a majority government for his Liberal party. At this point, its possible, but more than likely the election will return another minority government. Pundits, pollsters and experts see the race for seats close in many ridings, including the Bay of Quinte.

As usual Ontario and Quebec results will determine which way the election slants. With 199 seats in total, whoever wins the most in these two provinces will play a huge factor in determining which party will win, and whether or not, a majority can be obtained. Pollsters favour the Liberals and most are predicting a Liberal minority but certainly not discounting a Conservative minority. Polls have been known to be off too. They don’t quite catch momentum shifts during the last couple of days, with the recent Nova Scotia provincial election the best recent example.

The riding of the Bay of Quinte is unquestionably a toss up and has been from the beginning of the campaign. Liberal incumbent, Neil Ellis has promoted himself as a former mayor for two terms, a small business owner, and as an MP has overseen $450 million dollars of investment from the Liberal government into our riding. His main opponent Ryan Williams, Conservative candidate has stressed his business ties, his innovative approach, and willingness to come up with new ideas. In reality, Bay of Quinte would be served well should either win the seat.

Issues or topics that may sway voters have included childcare, vaccine mandates, climate emergency plans, how to bring down the debt and deficit, indigenous reconciliation, and gun laws. The NDP has also put forward positions on national pharmacare that would eventually see universal dental, vision and hearing care. O’Toole has been dogged by his position on assault weapons permitting Trudeau to point out that he is ‘owned’ by the gun lobby. O’Toole has fired back this week saying that when Mr. Trudeau was partying, he was doing search and rescue missions in the military. O’Toole is painting Trudeau as privileged and entitled. Trudeau then fires back and wonders how O’Toole will get 90 per cent of Canadians vaccinated while he can not even get 90 per cent of his candidates vaccinated.