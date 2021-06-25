Library Board affirms commitment to reconciliation

Councillor Paul Carr, Library Board Chair, comments: “At our meeting, the Library Board reflected on the disturbing news of mass graves of children at a residential school site in British Columbia. On behalf of the Belleville Public Library Board, I would like to offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and survivors of the residential school system and their families. I encourage everyone to make use of the Library’s resources and the links in this article to learn more about the schools and their horrific legacy, as we all strive to reconciliation and move forward united with Indigenous peoples.”

The Library Board passed this resolution following their discussion: “Belleville Public Library Board acknowledges the tragic discovery of the bodies of children found in an unmarked grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, and offers sincere condolences to the families and victims who have been impacted by Canada’s residential school system. The Board affirms our commitment to reconciliation and supports the Calls to Action within the final report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.”

At their June meeting, the Library Board discussed the terrible news that has come from Kamloops, B.C. recently. Now there have been further reports of more children’s bodies found at a site in Saskatchewan.

To learn more about the Residential School system and the experiences of the survivors, you can visit the website for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. There are free online documents including: The Survivors Speak: A Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada at https://nctr.ca/records/reports/, and Where are the Children Buried? by Dr. Scott Hamilton.

The Library also has the Final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada., volume one, summary: Honouring the truth, reconciling for the future. The report is available in print for in-library use, or you can log into our online catalogue to instantly download the digital report. Simply search our catalogue for “honouring the truth, reconciling for the future”, then see the digital titles box to click on the link. Enter

your library card number and PIN (usually the last four digits of your phone number) to download the report as a .pdf file.

You can also visit Reconciliation Canada for more information, and if you are a survivor and need help, see https://reconciliationcanada.ca/need-help/ The Residential School Survivors Society has a 24hr Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Belleville Public Library will open to the public on Monday, July 5 at 11 a.m., even if the Province announces an early shift to step 2.

The library will continue with the current hours until further notice: Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Parrott Art Gallery will open on Tuesday, July 6, at 11 a.m. and will continue with these hours: Tues-Wed 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thurs 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.