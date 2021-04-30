Library Line – Engaging children in outdoor activities

Article content

The library offers many ways for children to enjoy the outdoors.

If you are planning on visiting an Ontario provincial park this summer, sign out one of our many Ontario Parks passes. These day-use vehicle permits allow patrons to save on the standard $12 to $21 day-use fee for exploring provincial parks. Passes can be signed out with your library card and borrowed for three weeks.

Do not miss our June Story Walk. A Story Walk encourages reading and family exercise by taking participants around a popular walking area, stopping at shop windows to read pages of a picture book. The Story Walk will begin at the library and go along Front St. and parts of Pinnacle St. Make reading exciting with this outdoor, family activity. Maps for the Story Walk will be available in June for pickup at the library and on our website.

Pick up a Take Home Kit that includes a craft, with supplies to get you started, colouring pages, brain games, and more fun ideas for outdoor activities. New kits are available every week. No registration required. Simply visit the library and pick up any number of kits you would like. Teen and adult kits are also available.

Need ideas for fun, healthy activities for children? Try The Big Book Of 100 Outdoor Activities, written by Laura Minter. Loaded with, you guessed it, 100 great ideas for simple and quick activities to engage and educate children on the natural environment.