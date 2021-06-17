Library Line – Summer Reading Club
JONATHAN POWELL
Belleville Public Library’s Summer Reading Club will run from Monday, July 5 until August 22. This year’s theme is Kingdoms of Adventure. Each week during the club, child and teen participants will find themselves in a different fantastic kingdom, beginning with Kingdoms in the Sky.
During this first week of the Summer Reading Club, we will be offering the virtual event, “Meet the 99s and Learn about Aviation”, taking place on Friday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Led by the Amelia Earhart 99’s, children will hear from female recreational and professional pilots about why and how they started flying. Participants will also learn the theory of flight and discover the parts of an airplane, including inside the flight deck.
Weekly Child and Teen Take Home Kits will continue to be available for pick up at the library. In addition to the usual great content found in our kits, we will be including for the Summer Reading Club, a weekly button making template sheet that can be designed and dropped off at the library. Children and teens can pick up their finished buttons two weeks after drop off.
During the seven weeks of the Club, children and teens can join our summer reading contests. Using the reading tracker app Reader Zone, participants can track their minutes-read to win prizes. Children who reach various minutes-read milestones will win small prizes, which can be collected at the library. Children that read for 500 minutes between July 5 and August 22 will be entered into our end-of-the-summer prize draws. Teens who read for at least 100 minutes in a week will be entered into weekly prize draws for Indigo and Quinte Mall gift cards.
With all of the reading we hope children will be doing this summer, they can also make it a team effort by getting involved in our coloured-team challenge. Children that speak to a children’s librarian each week or fill out and drop off a Reading Report, will advance their team’s colour on our team challenge board, which is on display in the Children’s department. Reading Reports can be found in each week’s Take Home Kit.
On July 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., children can enjoy a thrilling virtual science show with Mad Science. Participants will witness amazing feats of chemistry that create a range of spectacular reactions. Children will be awed as the Mad Scientist creates an extra hand to help with our experiments. Stay for the end for an at-home, hands-on activity!
On August 3 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., join the chase for the Great Purple Whale, in this fun virtual puppet show by Applefun Puppetry. “The Purple Pirate” is a puppet show on the high sea, with 30 minutes of entertainment, followed by 15 minutes where participants will learn how to make their own paper puppet at home.
Another great summer program starting on July 12 is Virtual Babytime. Each Monday, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., enjoy engaging activities specially formulated for you and your baby. Enjoy a tickle and some bouncing, lots of songs and some board books. This program is designed for ages 0 – 12 months. Please email cys@bellevillelibrary.ca to register.
For more information, to register and get started for our Summer Reading Club, visit https://www.bellevillelibrary.ca/summerclub2021. All of our virtual programming will be held on Zoom. Pick up a Summer Reading Club kit starting Saturday, June 19.
The Library is currently operating with curbside pickup and drop-off only. We will be opening to the public on Monday, July 5, barring an extension of phase 1 of Ontario’s reopening plan.
Jonathan Powell is the Acting Coordinator of Children’s, Youth & Readers’ Services at Belleville Public Library and John M. Parrott Art Gallery.