Lots in play this Labour Day
A haze settled over our street as the cats and I snuck another soothing sunrise in and I cast my gaze around the neighbourhood.
Political signs now sprout and although they don’t reflect our household, engagement is encouraging in any election, even those fueled by vaccination views… pandemic passports pressuring many an unvaccinated Canadian.
I admit, I was horrified to hear a peer exclaim they felt ostracized like Jews in Nazi Germany when yellow stars were affixed to identify them. Had they not just suffered a serious blow I’d have explained, medical exemptions aside – risks I well-understand, how vaccination remains a choice, with far fewer choices for some. A forced mark for extermination by evil oppressors hardly equates to anyone’s decision to accept or decline an offer of potentially lifesaving serum.
With prior vaccine harm from allergies, I grappled with my choice too. But, volunteering my vax status drew hostility, as if I inflicted their choice or its communal consequences, something they’d volunteered – I didn’t ask. Exclaiming next; “No one asks whether I’ve had a mammogram!” left me agape, because there isn’t an eight times greater chance of catching breast cancer from those without one.
Many unvaccinated people are feeling profound pressure and I understand that. However, it’s their body, their choice and they need make one they can live with, not attack vaccinated Canadians for making ours. Respect runs both ways; a civility thankfully, still holding within our neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, educators and students ready for classrooms again; a minefield of mitigating measures blending hope with trepidation. Up past the bungalow that sold within a hair of $650,000, a lost cat poster points to the first fox ever seen hereabouts; a healthy full-grown three-foot fox witnessed again only days ago patrolling our street before turning onto Cedar. Beware small pet owners buttressed by Coleman, Bridge, Moira and Sidney streets.
At the eastern end of our street, DBIA, city of Belleville and police actively attempt to aid the urban core; issues arising from increased homelessness, distress and accompanying vulnerabilities… complicated challenges amid public health and unaffordable housing crises.
Across backyards, vegetables and berries have given way to grapes; grapes swiftly harvested when wacky wasps winged in, for after years manoeuvring marauder’s moves – venom reactions mighty motivating, one finally got me as my husband and I went to tip a cold one. Luckily, I’d justified a new insect racquet at the GT boutique and hit it with full juice, halting its insertion of venom before the halfway mark of its payload… as it fell limp; dangling from my arm. Removing it with my other hand, its carcass retained/removed the stinger.
Within five minutes I had a cold compress and new antihistamine; one my allergist encouraged as my first line of defense; less like other drugs and, given my reaction history, a more measured move than an EpiPen blast for the first time. Smart doctor; no reaction and perfectly dosed for the duel outstretched hand-size swelling that blew my upper left arm, right between my Pfizer and Moderna shots. Whew.
As September settles, we’re gleefully gathering items for curbside giveaway per Belleville’s Green Task Force two weeks today; things we don’t use – and never will. Save a trip or tag and free some stuff, eh? But do seize every sleepy moment as summer’s sizzle wanes. Ah; there’s the wee’est bunny now…