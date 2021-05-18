





Share this Story: Lots of volunteering opportunities available

Lots of volunteering opportunities available Postmedia Network

Article content We have a number of volunteer positions across H&PEC that rely on your support a hour a week or month can make a significant impact on someone’s wellbeing. If you can provide support to any positions or you are interested in learning more, we are here to help and direct. Contact our office today 613-969-8862 or email volunteer@viq.ca. Delivery Drivers opportunities: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lots of volunteering opportunities available Back to video Community Development Council (CDC)is currently looking for volunteers for the following positions Packing Good Food Box orders. You will help CDC to maintain our high standard of quality by making sure that the product to be delivered has been carefully packed, inspected for damage and that the correct number of items are in each box. You will help to load the boxes into the driver’s vehicles for delivery. Volunteer drivers to deliver the Good Food Box to their clients. The volunteer would deliver Food Boxes to locations within Hastings County. Locations include Belleville, Trenton, Deseronto, Tyendinaga, Frankford, Marmora, Madoc, Tweed, or Stirling.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content You can volunteer weekly the third Wednesday of each month or be an on call alternate driver. Volunteers to drive the Cube van for delivery of the Good Food Box. The volunteer would deliver Food Boxes to distribution locations within Hastings County. Locations include Belleville, Trenton, Deseronto, Tyendinaga, Frankford, Marmora, Madoc, Tweed, or Stirling. You can volunteer the third Wednesday of each month or be an alternate driver. Board of Director Volunteer Opportunities Big Brothers Big Sisters HPE is currently seeking volunteers interested in joining their Board of Directors. Members ensure the governance and direction of the agency while working with the Executive Director to grow and enhancing programing to children and youth in H&PEC. Meetings take place 8 to 10 times per year. The Belleville Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is looking for Board of Directors is looking for members to join their team. Please note that board members cannot be patients of the clinic nor can they be related to any of the employees of the clinic. The ideal candidate will have previous board experience, a willingness to contribute new and innovative ideas, and a dedication to providing outstanding service to the team and patients alike. Highland Shores CAS are actively recruiting Board of Directors. Applicants must reside in our jurisdiction and should have a passion for serving children, youth, and families. Professional experience in finance, human resources, social services, law, education, EDI (equity, diversity, and inclusivity), and services to support people with developmental disabilities or mental health concerns are considered assets, as is lived experience with any equity seeking group. Board members are provided with ongoing training and learning opportunities to support professional and personal growth.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Trenval Business Development Corporation is looking for volunteers to join the Board of Directors. Board members commit to attending no fewer than eight of 10 full board meetings per year and are encouraged to actively participate in at least one subcommittee. There is a minimum three-year term with a possible renewal. Ideal candidates either reside or work in the Trenval service area and have experience in two or more of the following: Board governance, Small business operations, Large corporation, Manufacturing/Trades, Research and development, Finance / Accounting/Banking, Engineering/Technologist, Health Sector, Law, Retail, Agriculture, Community Economic Development. Catundra Day Care Centre Inc is a well-established non-profit day care centre who are looking for volunteer community members who may have an area of expertise that can make a difference to the organization. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the control and direction. Meetings occur a minimum of eight times a year. Directors work collaboratively with the Executive Director. Experience with Strategic goal setting would be an asset. Addictions and Mental Health Services Hastings Prince Edward is currently seeking a volunteer to join the Board of Directors. They are seeking an individual who has a strong financial background and expertise. The Board meets regularly, monthly, 10 months of the year Community Care South Hastings Seniors Programing

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Community Care South Hastings are seeking volunteers for the following positions. Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers will deliver hot meals to clients’ doorsteps weekdays. A flexible shift is available, whether it is once a week or once a month a schedule will be made that works for you. You must have your own vehicle. Volunteers to help fill and/or deliver grocery orders for seniors who are frail and lack a support system within our community. On Monday and/or Wednesday a staff member would meet you at No Frills in Belleville where you could help by shopping from a list and/or delivering the groceries to the senior’s home. You would have staff support available and there is no responsibility for payment at the store. You can choose the day(s) you wish to help and the tasks you are prepared to take on. Volunteers to escort seniors to medical appointments, this is a door to door service. Food Program Volunteers: Inn From the Cold Lunch Team at Bridge Street United Church is looking for volunteers for the following positions: Front Door Greeter/Security- Volunteers for this position would be required to ensure a sufficient supply of masks and hand sanitizer is available at the greeter station, sanitize the tables and any items in the Front Foyer, secure all doors in hallway and gymnasium and to verify no one is in the building. Cook of the Day- Volunteers prepare soup as required, assign sandwich making to other volunteers, assign baking as needed. Lunch Preparation- Volunteers to assist in lunch preparation daily from 9a.m. until Noon. Individuals will assist in making sandwiches and baking. Food Server-Volunteers to assist in serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. The servers will be responsible to package the lunches and clean the area at end of day Volunteer & Information Quinte refers volunteers to more than 275 agencies throughout Hastings and Prince Edward counties. We are currently recruiting volunteers to fulfil the needs of our community. Please contact 613-969-8862 or visit our website at www.viq.ca for more information volunteer opportunities and “Help Us Help Others.” VIQ is a United Way Member Agency.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville