Article content As this pandemic peaks, pain permeates. Beyond grim statistics we’re buried in breaches of trust toward women and hate toward visible minorities and religions. I’m particularly shocked by the low level of logic and morality of any father who’d refuse to acknowledge offspring in an era of DNA testing and technology, for I do believe complainants accusing former Chiefs of Defence Staff, and can’t imagine qualities more disqualifying for military leadership. Our family also suffered a COVID-19 loss; my cousin – twenty years my elder and more high-spirited uncle; rest in peace John. Nor are we unaffected by pandemic political decisions, health especially. Talking with others lately, everyone’s tense and taut with trying views. Seeing such anger unleashed toward politicians this past week though, underscores how edgy and entrenched we’ve become. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mayday this may be… Back to video Reflecting on punches pulled in recent years, I didn’t refrain because these targeting individuals didn’t warrant being held accountable; I can prove profound breaches of trust – even human rights, despite professional obligation, and personal propriety. I simply chose to focus more positively until stronger. So, I grasp frustrations as many – understandably, reach their breaking points. Still, I share NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s preference for hitting pause rather than ripping opponents, postponing fights to more stable days. I won’t join the braying fray because it’s brighter, indeed, braver to bolster tired teams.

Article content Anyone who’s lost a loved one, good health, or life’s work should speak up. Their plights and medical voices must predominate as we plead for more effective, less chaotic approaches. But let’s not savage those we need most to reset and rally all oars to survive these swirling waters. Heaping hate on souls struggling against a pandemic’s pointy end won’t help, and doing so from safer, less costly seats defines insular. I didn’t vote for everyone in power last time, and likely won’t next; the point to adjudicate performance. Instead, I’ll implore community representatives to carefully heed medical and scientific expertise and do their best to better outcomes. We either pull together or we pull apart. Individual capabilities aside, most Canadians can coalesce around calmer, cooler heads, something far gutsier than cooing before cranky, unmasked crowds; a decidedly dangerous move in disease-spreading days. So, rather than destructive darts, let’s launch laurels toward Belleville Police Chief Mike Callaghan for his less aggressive stance on random stops, and more aggressive one preventing future gatherings of life-jeopardizing idiots. Countless courageous neighbours continue working for us, not only police officers and cashiers and clerks but, teachers, ambulance/bus/volunteer drivers and cleaners – many not yet eligible for vaccines; seriously valiant souls…. on frontlines each day, unable to stay safely home. And private sector servants often lack sufficient financial/medical supports so, we owe them ongoing lobbying for living wages, health benefits, and vaccines… respectfully.

Article content Forever changed as it is, our community has fared better than most facing this fearsome foe – as Mum noted; one without a Hitler to hate. But, not without a Churchill; our exemplary Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Piotr Oglaza, fighting indefatigably for our survival. Life-affirming laurels to Hastings & Prince Edward Health Unit staff for their toil, their troubles, their grace and true grit. Appreciation to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre and QHC too. Spending each day welcoming suspected carriers of a deadly virus goes beyond healthcare doors; your bravery is beautiful. Mayday this may be but, mindful we can still be.

