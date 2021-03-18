





Article content As we analyzed the White Album in my music class this week, we saw an interview clip with Sir George Martin suggesting that he felt it would have been better as one strong album instead of a sprawling double album. At the risk of sounding sacrilegious, I think I might agree. After some serious consideration I have come up with my ideal White Album cutting it from thirty-seven to fifteen songs. If you’ve got AppleMusic or Spotify, build this playlist and try it out. Everybody’s Got Something to Hide… We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. My White Album is much shorter than the original Back to video Why Don’t We Do It In the Road? Glass Onion While My Guitar Gently Weeps Happiness is a Warm Gun Blackbird Revolution 1 Julia Sexy Sadie Helter Skelter I’m So Tired Mother Nature’s Son Dear Prudence Long, Long, Long I Will —- BONUS TRACK: Across the Universe (Take 6) Now, for my reasoning. I began the process by removing the one song I can’t stand, so Revolution 9 was an immediate casualty. Pretty much everybody I know hates that track. I respect it for the artistic statement but I never listen to it.

Article content The next step was to cull the herd of songs by extracting those that I mildly disliked including Rocky Raccoon (because McCartney’s faux southern accent is awkward and the song feels campy to me), The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill, the clever-but-weird Piggies, the saloon-style Martha My Dear, the wartime wannabe Honey Pie and the annoying Wild Honey Pie. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da is a song I’ve always thought of as a children’s song because I learned it in grade 3. It’s cute and catchy but there are better songs here. I love Ringo, but Don’t Pass My By is rather hokey and Good Night is almost too polished to fit with everything else. It’s one of the only tracks with strings and flutes, etc. Then things get a little tougher. Yer Blues sounds like an excellent garage band playing a blues but compared to some of the Beatles’ gorgeous melodies and rich harmonic structures it feels relatively simple. Birthday rocks hard and has a great guitar riff but the lyrics are so weirdly specific. I wish that song had different lyrics; same thing with Back in the USSR. I get the obvious Beach Boys and Chuck Berry references but again, there are stronger songs to be considered here. Savoy Truffle has a cool groove and I love the wurlitzer but that song sounds like the 1970s to me and just doesn’t fit with the others. Finally, after a few more cuts I am left with fifteen songs that I love. Putting them into an order that flows is the last challenge. Ringo’s drumming is fantastic throughout these sessions so I chose three strong tracks to get things rolling. Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey, Why Don’t We Do It In the Road and Glass Onion work well together.

Article content George Harrion’s masterpiece While My Guitar Gently Weeps slots into track four with a slightly slower tempo and Clapton’s gorgeous guitar solo. We’ll drop the tempo further with Happiness Is a Warm Gun and then the sun returns with Blackbird. Revolution 1 is a slower bluesy performance than the more rocking single version, and Julia is like a perfect floating dream. Sexy Sadie picks things back up and the swirling backing vocals through a Leslie cabinet are superb. It’s a veiled but calculated dig at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi after the Beatles had travelled to India to study transcendental meditation with him. Lennon was disillusioned by the experience and lashed out with this song, originally titled “Maharishi.” Harrison insisted that the title be changed or not included on the White Album. Helter Skelter might be one of the first metal songs and it is certainly the heaviest thing the Beatles ever recorded. Charles Manson thought he heard “kill you again” in the lyrics, and that it was a call to arms for a violent race war. Manson also believed that the Beatles were the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse with their breastplates of fire (electric guitars), as told in the book of Revelations. (revelation/revolution?) After that delightfully noisy explosion, I’m So Tired feels like a natural collapse into a soft chair. Lennon battles a fragile state of insomnia in one of his best songs on the album. Mother’s Nature Son is a breath of fresh air as its “swaying daisies sing a lazy song beneath the sun.” It rolls nicely into Dear Prudence as both songs are in the key of D major.

Article content George Harrison’s Long, Long, Long is actually a love letter to God. Listen to the lyrics carefully with that in mind. It is a stunning and reflective composition. Ringo’s drumming is expressive, blossoming at certain points and completely laying out at other times. McCartney adds some warm Hammond organ for colour. I Will is a simple and tender love song that makes a nice final track to close my ideal White Album. As a devoted Beatles fan, I struggled with the notion of cutting or re-ordering such revered music but once I got into the process I actually enjoyed it. Try this alternative White Album tracklist and see if you agree. Let the debate begin.

