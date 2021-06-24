





Article content A call from beyond the grave is rippling through our nation with many calling for the cancellation of Canada Day celebrations. As Canadians continue to reel from the discovery of more than 215 Indigenous bodies of children buried on the grounds of a residential school in Kamloops, B.C., a rather unanimous call among activists say that cancelling celebrations is the right thing to do, especially when weighting how Canada has let down Indigenous families and children. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Now is not the time for patriotic snobbery Back to video On Twitter the hashtag #cancelCanadaDay has been trending with many saying that now is not the time for patriotic snobbery. These are challenging times; we’ve awoken to an era where we are more aware of our historical wrongdoings as well as the current issues being faced by members in diverse communities. Racism has never been more prevalent and in our face than it has been in a long time. So it should be no surprise that the question is being debated among us, should Canada Day be a point of celebration? Or a day of national mourning and somber reflection?

Article content I fall into the latter, if anything good has come from the past last year, it would have to be the strength in unity. And forgoing any celebration of Canada and its anniversary of confederation and colonization is the right thing to do to show unity. But because there is no official request by the federal government to have Canada Day put on hold nationwide it has become a decision left to Canadian communities. However, both large and small communities across Canada are making the choice to cancel celebrations; our community has seen both Deseronto and Prince Edward County choose to waive annual celebratory events. Prince Edward County’s committee also decided on the removal of the triggering Sir. John A. Macdonald statue in Picton last week and have chosen to allocate any funds for Canada Day festivities into local artists and programming that honours the diverse and rich history of Canada. Belleville on the other hand has decided on going ahead with their planned pandemic adjusted celebrations, which is a direct hit to the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who share a border. While celebrations may be “muted” and the Canadian flag will be flown at half-mast the decision on proceeding forward on the basis by Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk that, “Canada Day is the one holiday that’s for all of us,” is misguided and unfortunate. Now is the time for personal reflection on what it means to be Canadian in light of all that has happened and continues to happen.

Article content Canada Day needs to be flipped from a day of celebration to a national day of mourning. We need to make amends with the Indigenous communities and continuing to celebrate their demise in front of them on the basis that the day is a holiday for all injudicious. Our Indigenous communities are in jeopardy, making the day about them, their heritage, their language and history doesn’t take anything away from Canada in fact it strengthens our relationship with Canadian land and the perception that we hold of what it means to truly be Canadian. After all we believe in our diversity, our collective unity with multiculturalism and religious backgrounds, we believe in being kind and welcoming and this is our chance to gift that part of patriotic pride back to our Indigenous communities. This is a dark time for Canada and ugly face that is staring back at the world that is watching how we handle this crisis. If we celebrate in despite of the hurt that is ongoing what message are we sending to our kids? We can’t have it both ways a celebration and a day of mourning. We can’t be both committed to change and not fully dedicated and the federal government needs to step-up and make the decision based on the reflective goal of what Canada means and stands for.

