Article content Happy April everyone! I know the temperatures have not been reflecting the advent of Spring, but the lovely sunshine is fostering some hope and this week looks promising. This week I am going to focus on the subject of nutrition and the challenges of trying to shop and cook for one. This information is particularly relevant due to the current lockdown and the need to limit our usual number of forays to the local grocery store. Use the ready-made food items from the grocery store or local deli to your best advantage. The cost is well worth the convenience on the days you may not feel like preparing a meal and the alternative would be “tea and toast”. Start with your selected ready-made item and add the necessary food groups to make your meal appetizing and nutritionally complete. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nutrition and the challenges of trying to shop and cook for one Back to video Many seniors balk at the prices of ready-to-eat food items, but when you consider the waste that is created when bulk items spoil and need to be thrown out, it is worth it. In the interest of whetting your appetite you need variety so purchasing the small vegetable tray and dip or the mixed fruit tray becomes a wise choice as opposed to a frivolous expense. Items such as these also encourage healthy snacking.

Article content Shopping for one can present yet another challenge as bulk packaging equals lower prices. Resist the urge unless you have a couple of friends or neighbours you can share the bulk items with. Choose your fruits by the degree of ripeness. For each variety, choose one that is ripe and ready to eat, and one that will be ripe in a few days. Consider using frozen vegetables that are just as nutritious as fresh ones and have the added convenience of cooking the exact amount for each meal. In the interest of staying home and staying safe, buy an extra loaf or two of bread, but keep it in the freezer until you need it and then thaw only what you will consume. Keep skim milk powder on hand to drink, add to soups or casseroles, or to prepare your favourite pudding mix. Provided you have freezer space, buy larger quantities of meat when they are on sale and divide it into individual portions at home (put a date on the packages). Make sure you have some tuna, salmon, peanut butter, or canned meats in your pantry. Stock up when these items are on sale, but be aware of the ‘best before’ dates. Plan for your leftovers and be creative. Extra cooked vegetables can be added to a casserole, a can of soup, a stew, or an omelet. Leftover pasta can be used for a casserole, added to soup or made into a salad. Most meats can be easily used for soups, stews, or sandwiches. Your spaghetti sauce of today can become your chili for tomorrow. Do not hesitate to be innovative. If you have difficulty doing your grocery shopping, cooking your meals, or simply want some other options, call Community Care for South Hastings. Our agency can provide hot meals (prepared in-house by a Red Seal Chef) delivered to your door four days per week. We also offer weekly delivery of frozen entrees, soups and desserts if that option is better suited to your lifestyle.

Article content While we are on the topic of meal delivery, our agency is in need of volunteers willing to take on this vital role in our community. Delivering Meals on Wheels is an amazing way to spend an hour of your day, so call Andrea at 613-969-0130 to sign up. Information in this column is compiled by Shell-Lee Wert, CCSH, 470 Dundas Street East, Unit 63, Belleville, K8N 1G1. Please visit our website at https://ccsh.ca or email me at shell-leew@ccsh.ca, or call 613-969-0130 or 613-396-6591 for information and assistance. Community Care is a proud United Way member agency. Funding in part from the South East Local Health Integration Network.

