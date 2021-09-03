Old routines and new traditions at the John M. Parrott Art Gallery
WENDY RAYSON-KERR
LIBRARY LINE
September is an exciting time of new beginnings. It is like January without the snow! Back to work, back to school, back to old routines and new traditions. We here at the Parrott Gallery are hoping that you will include us in your schedule whether that means coming in to view the changing art exhibitions, or shopping for unique gifts.
The Parrott Gallery Shop is once again filled with original artwork and hand-crafted objects that will fit every budget. We have jewellery, pottery, glass-work, woodworking, stained glass, silk and felted accessories and so much more. Each item in our shop could be that original, one of a kind gift for your hard to please person and don’t forget that every purchase helps support local artists.
Lisa Ferguson has recently filled up our card rack with more of her beautiful cards and prints. Additionally, her new reproductions are currently accompanied by an exhibition of original illustrations in our Corridor Gallery. Now you have the option to view and purchase her irresistible original artwork as well.
Our latest Manly MacDonald exhibition in Gallery 3 includes many of MacDonald’s seascapes and ship paintings, not his usual subjects, but equally pleasing to view. We are also currently promoting our Manly MacDonald reproductions which are available to purchase only through the Parrott Gallery. Options include choosing a “made-to-order” reprint of your favourite painting or our “ready-made” prints like a card for $4 or a matted 16 x 20 inch print for $60. These high quality reproductions are affordable and quick and easy to order and purchase through our Gallery Shop.
The exhibitions in Galleries 1 and 2 continue until September eighteenth. As if a room full of Tom Ashbourne’s sculpture isn’t enough to satisfy, he has accompanied his work with a large selection of paintings by County Artists from his own personal collection. “County Artist, County Art” is available to view on our website, but is well worth the visit up Library’s third floor Gallery. Linda Mazur-Jack’s show of two and three dimensional artwork is an experience that can only be viewed in person. “Memento: Alzheimer’s, a Personal Journey” shows an emotional glimpse into this artist’s life and has evoked emotional responses in many viewers already. We hope that many more people will make it in to view these two wonderful shows.
Autumn in the Parrott Gallery is going to be full of colour and hopefully music as well! Upcoming shows will include mixed media artwork by local artists Jy Chiperzak and Larraine Milligan and also an exhibition of paintings by Philippa Faulkner and Aileen Cherry. On September twenty-fifth, James Reid will be performing with his band in the Library Courtyard in association with Porchfest. Later this Fall we hope to be able to return to in-house programming including the Quinte Mozart Festivals, Armchair Traveller Talks and maybe even Opening Receptions. Like the rest of Canada we are
planning and hoping and we are certainly ready to move forward safely into old routines and new traditions.
Wendy Rayson-Kerr is the Acting Curator of the John M. Parrott Art Gallery located on the third floor of the Belleville Public Library bellevillelibrary.ca