Olympics history is steeped in deep prejudices and sexism
Article content
The Olympics are meant to be a representation of cross continental unity and sportsmanship.
Advertisement
Article content
However, the Olympics have not always been the benchmark for inclusion and cooperative global representation.
Olympics history is steeped in deep prejudices and sexism Back to video
There is a dark web that spirals out in sticky tendrils that leave a disgusting taste in ones mouth when you look into their history.
Racism, sexism and religious discrimination have all been issues that have had an impact on past games.
But because an International Olympic Committee (IOC) governs the games most negative press is subjugated by tales of triumph and transformative experiences that skyrocket athletes to global fame.
But the treatment of Black athletes and the invasive and humiliating gender testing that women have had to face have rippled throughout the athletic community and into international pressrooms.
The Olympics history is steeped in deep prejudices and sexism that even in the 21st century is being tested.
Canadian Olympian Kim Gaucher who plays on the woman’s basketball team was initially told that she’d have to leave behind her three-month-old baby Sophie who is breastfeeding because of COVID-19 rules.
The IOC which initially stated that athletes were not allowed friends or family at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has decided on reversing their first decision and allowing breastfeeding moms to take their children with them.
But the fact that we are living in a day where society is making a woman choose between a career and family is simply unacceptable.
While the intention of keeping friends and family safe during a global pandemic is understandable, trying to stand in the way of progress is the underbelly of dark history that plagues the Olympics.
Advertisement
Article content
There are laws in Canada that protect women from having to choose between career and family and somehow the Olympics seem to be on an island on their own allowing athletes to fall in-between the cracks of an international playing field that is supposed to be level grounds.
This is just another example of how the IOC hasn’t yet progressed into a century that sees women as equals.
After all the games were never created with the intention of us participating and even when women do well they are subjected to comments and invasive testing to verify that they are in fact a woman and not a man.
Because heaven forbid a woman do better at something than a man.
This should be an issue that everyone can rally behind.
Gaucher has dedicated more than 20 years of her life to a career in basketball, this isn’t just a hobby this is her job and if the past 16 months of pandemic living has taught us anything it’s that woman in particular have had the demands of them expand and that the
things that they enjoy or pursue for pleasure like physical activity are forgoing them altogether.
And unfortunately the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau whom prides himself as a feminist hasn’t put his weight into the issue, in fact he has remained pretty docile and nonchalant when all Gaucher wants it to represent her country in the best way that she knows how.
It’s hurtful as a woman to see other woman suffer through issues that shouldn’t be issues.
Breastfeeding your child is a beautiful thing that shouldn’t be an issue that has to garner public support it’s also a very deeply personal choice that shouldn’t be questioned by anyone.
This is after all the 21st century and not the dark ages, we women can have it all if we want.
And as the world continues to change it is my hope that industries like the Olympics that are supposed to represent unity in nations on all levels wants to be part of the right change.
Because allowing Gaucher to bring her daughter is the right choice, there is no doubt about that.